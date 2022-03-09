The Times News gets several emails, phone calls and letters every week. Writers normally complain about something in the paper, the actions of their local politicians or what’s happening at their child’s school. Other writers give a call to action, a thank you to someone or ask a question.
But the mail we get here at the paper pales greatly when compared to what the president of the United States gets at the White House.
Mike Kelleher, director of the Office of Presidential Correspondence during the administration of President Barack Obama, said the president received about 65,000 paper letters every week and about 100,000 emails, 1,000 faxes and 2,500 to 3,500 phone calls per day.
During my time researching various topics on the websites of the Library of Congress or some of the presidential libraries, I always manage to stumble upon a few letters and take the time to read them. Some are sad, some are frustrating, some are interesting and many are humorous. I thought this week I would share a few with you.
The first letter was written to Abraham Lincoln in 1864 by a slave named Annie Davis who lived in Belair, Maryland.
“Mr. President, It is my desire to be free, to go to see my people on the eastern shore. My mistress wont let me. You will please let me know if we are free and what I can do. I write to you for advice. Please send me word this week or as soon as possible and oblige.”
I don’t know if President Lincoln answered her, but his answer would have been no. Davis lived in one of four pro-slavery states that remained in the Union. Because of this, the Emancipation Proclamation did not apply to her. She would have to wait for the abolition of slavery and a new state constitution in Maryland.
The next letter I have is an interesting one to say the least, written by Elvis Presley to President Richard Nixon asking to be made a federal agent.
“Dear Mr. President. First, I would like to introduce myself. I am Elvis Presley and admire you and have great respect for your office. I talked to Vice President Agnew in Palm Springs three weeks ago and expressed my concern for our country.
“The drug culture, the hippie elements, the SDS, Black Panthers, etc. do not consider me as their enemy or as they call it the establishment. I call it America and I love it. Sir, I can and will be of any service that I can to help the country out. I have no concern or motives other than helping the country out.
“So I wish not to be given a title or an appointed position. I can and will do more good if I were made a Federal Agent at Large and I will help out by doing it my way through my communications with people of all ages. First and foremost, I am an entertainer, but all I need is the Federal credentials. I am on this plane with Senator George Murphy and we have been discussing the problems that our country is faced with.
“Sir, I am staying at the Washington Hotel, Room 505-506-507. I have two men who work with me by the name of Jerry Schilling and Sonny West. I am registered under the name of Jon Burrows. I will be here for as long as it takes to get the credentials of a Federal Agent. I have done an in-depth study of drug abuse and Communist brainwashing techniques and I am right in the middle of the whole thing where I can and will do the most good.
“I am glad to help just so long as it is kept very private. You can have your staff or whomever call me anytime today, tonight, or tomorrow. I was nominated this coming year one of America’s Ten Most Outstanding Young Men. That will be in January 18 in my home town of Memphis, Tennessee. I am sending you the short autobiography about myself so you can better understand this approach. I would love to meet you just to say hello if you’re not too busy. Respectfully, Elvis Presley.”
President Nixon did arrange for Elvis to have a badge from the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, so in the end I guess the letter worked.
The last letter I have is actually two letters, a question from a seventh-grader in South Carolina to President Ronald Reagan and the president’s humorous response.
“Dear Mr. President, My name is Andy Smith. I am a seventh grade student at Irmo Middle School, in Irmo South Carolina.
“Today my mother declared my bedroom a disaster area. I would like to request federal funds to hire a crew to clean up my room. I am prepared to provide the initial funds if you will provide matching funds for this project.
“I know you will be fair when you consider my request. I will be awaiting your reply. Sincerely yours, Andy Smith.”
President Reagan sent back a very clever response complete with government bureaucracy and a private sector solution in line with his administration.
“Dear Andy, Your application for disaster relief has been duly noted but I must point out one technical problem: the authority declaring the disaster is supposed to make the request. In this case your mother.
“However, setting that aside, I’ll have to point out the larger problem of available funds. This has been a year of disasters: 539 hurricanes as of May 4th and several more since, numerous floods, forest fires, drought in Texas and a number of earthquakes. What I’m getting at is that funds are dangerously low.
“May I make a suggestion? This Administration, believing that government has done many things that could better be done by volunteers at the local level, has sponsored a Private Sector Initiatives Program, calling upon people to practice voluntarism in the solving of a number of local problems.
“Your situation appears to be a natural. I’m sure your mother was fully justified in proclaiming your room a disaster. Therefore, you are in an excellent position to launch another volunteer program to go along with the more than 3000 already underway in our nation. Congratulations. Give my best regards to your mother.”
In short, President Reagan told Andy to clean his room.
Writing to the president
Would you like to write a letter to the White House?
First off, it’s quicker to send an email. Go to whitehouse.gov and there is an email form you can fill out and send.
If you have your heart set on writing a paper letter, the Office of Presidential Correspondence has a few suggestions.
First, consider typing it on an 8½-by-11-inch sheet of paper.
Second, If you hand-write your letter, please write as neatly as possible with an ink pen.
Third, include your return address on your letter as well as on your envelope. If you have an email address, add that also.
Fourth, be sure to write on the outside of the envelope the complete address for the White House to make sure your letter gets there quickly.
The address for the White House is:
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20500