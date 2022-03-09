This photograph shows Elvis Presley meeting with President Richard M. Nixon at the White House on Dec. 21, 1970. That morning, Presley personally delivered a hand-written note to the security guard at the northwest gate of the White House, saying that he wanted to meet Nixon to present him with the gift of a World War II-era pistol and ask for credentials as an agent in the national war on drugs. Convinced that Presley was sincere and believing that he could be an asset in the fight against drug use by young people, Nixon and his staff arranged for a meeting that afternoon.