There will be a primary election in a few days. If the reader has not figured that out from local news, then he or she has doubtless determined it from the signs that have sprouted, like spring flowers, in yards, along roads, and in parking lots. Early voting has been in progress for over a week.
After the votes have been counted, we will have nominated, and actually all but elected, county officers, including the county mayor and all 24 commissioners, and our representative in the United States Congress. But let me back up a minute. Did I say 24 county commissioners?
I did. That’s actually half the size the Sullivan County Commission used to be. Back then, it seemed as though there was a county commissioner on every street, as compared to now, when it’s more like one in every neighborhood. But is 24 still too many?
At least one candidate, Joe Carr, thinks so. Part of his platform to reduce the cost of local government is reduce the number of commissioners from 24 to 12. That plank caught my attention, because it’s a proposal that has been discussed for at least 20 years.
Large county legislative bodies, I’ve been told, are the vestige of the 1871 state constitution, passed during Reconstruction following the Civil War. The idea was to make the “county courts,” as they were called until not so long ago, too large for “carpetbaggers” to control. Many later thought that it also made it difficult to get anything done. A number of years ago, the size of the Sullivan County Commission was cut in half.
Carr and others who share his opinions think the commission is still too big. I have no idea how many folks will support cutting the size of the commission, but I can pretty much guarantee that the proposal will not go unopposed. For example, there will be those in the rural, largely northeastern, parts of the county who will think, probably correctly, that they will lose commissioners. Their influence will be decreased, and Bristol and Kingsport will have more clout.
But is there anything really wrong with that? Those sections are where the people are, after all. That’s a good point, but likely unpersuasive to those who will think their influence is about to be reduced. Human nature, as we all know, contains a great deal of self-interest.
Reducing the size of the commission is a trade-off. A larger commission means it’s unlikely a single commissioner can do much harm. It’s also, however, less likely that a single commissioner can do much good. The decision depends entirely on how one looks at it. Obstruction of a bad idea is a good thing. Obstruction of a good idea is a bad thing.
I think cutting the size of the commission is worth considering, but not just to save money. I’d like to see local elections be viewed as more important. The sad fact is that folks don’t pay that much attention to local races. Turnout in local elections, unless paired with state and national elections that get a great deal of attention, has been frequently low.
One reason for that is that we don’t view a single commission race as very important. If a candidate doesn’t get elected, so what? There are 23 others, after all. And yet, county commissions fund the schools, maintain the roads and set the tax rates in their county. They are close to us, more accessible than congressmen and senators are able to be, despite their best efforts. What the commission does is not trivial.
It’s been a long time since I was growing up back in Burke County, North Carolina, a county roughly equivalent in size to Sullivan, perhaps a little smaller. As I recall, we had five county commissioners. I’m not arguing that was the ideal size, but I can tell you that everyone knew who they were. And paid close attention to what they did. There were elections in which the entire commission was replaced.
Which leads to the question of just how large should the commission be. Carr says 12. Several years ago, there was a proposal to make it nine.
I’ve never seen anyone suggest it should be as low as five. But any significant reduction would make the remaining seats more important.
It would require candidates to get to know, and campaign among, people outside their own neighborhoods.
Seems like a good idea to me.