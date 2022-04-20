If you ask what month is the most significant in the history of the United States, most folks will quickly say July. After all, the Declaration of Independence was signed that month during the American Revolution, and the Battles of Gettysburg and Vicksburg were fought, turning the tide of the Civil War.
But recently, I was looking at my American Battlefield Trust calendar trying to figure out work schedules, doctor appointments and vacation time when I noticed several historic events listed for this month. So I thought I would look into the historic events of the United States in April.
The first military engagements of the American Revolution were fought on April 19, 1775, when the Battles of Lexington and Concord occurred in Massachusetts.
British Army regulars from Boston were sent to seize guns and powder stored by the colonists at the two towns. The militia, warned by Paul Revere and others, gathered to stop them. At first, things started out badly for the colonials. They were beaten at Lexington with eight dead to Britain’s one. But as the day wore on and more militia arrived, the fight turned into a running battle that harassed the Redcoats every step of the way, eventually driving them back into Boston.
Ralph Waldo Emerson would later describe the battles as the “shot heard ’round the world.”
April is also a very important month for the Civil War.
The war between the states started on April 12, 1861, when Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina. The fort surrendered the next day. The Battle of Shiloh, among the biggest battles of the war, was fought on April 6-7, 1862, and resulted in the death of the highest ranking Confederate general in the field, Albert Sidney Johnston. The Civil War, for all practical purposes, ended in April as well when Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia on the 9th in 1865.
April seems to be the month for war in this country.
On April 25, 1846, the Mexican-American war started when a Mexican cavalry detachment attacked a U.S. patrol commanded by Capt. Seth Thornton, which had been sent into contested territory north of the Rio Grande and south of the Nueces River. The Mexican cavalry routed the patrol, killing 11 American soldiers and capturing 52. Polk’s war, as some people called it, named after then President James K. Polk from Tennessee, resulted in parts of present-day Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Nevada and Utah being added to the United States.
On April 20, 1898, the stage was set for the Spanish-American war as President William McKinley signed a joint congressional resolution demanding Spanish withdrawal from Cuba and authorizing the president to use military force to help Cuba gain independence. In response, Spain severed diplomatic relations with the United States, and on April 21 both sides declared war.
On April 6, 1917, the United States entered World War I as the House joined the Senate in approving a declaration of war against Germany that was then signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
And on April 30, 1975, the war in Vietnam ended.
April is not a good month for presidents.
On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington. He died the next morning.
But Lincoln wasn’t the first president to die in office, or in April. On April 4, 1841, President William Henry Harrison became the first president to die in office when he succumbed to pneumonia only a month after being inaugurated.
And Lincoln wouldn’t be the last president to die in office in April. On April 12, 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63.
April is both an important, and sad, month for Civil Rights in this country.
On April 8, 1864, the United States Senate passed the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. The amendment would be ratified and adopted in December 1865.
On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King was shot and killed while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. A week later, on April 11, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1968 into law.
April also seems to be an interesting month for America’s space program.
On April 9, 1959, NASA introduced the Mercury Seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton. On April 8, 1964, the first flight of an unmanned Gemini spacecraft would take place and on April 4, 1968, the last unmanned test of an Apollo would be conducted before the flight of Apollo 7.
On April 13, 1970, Apollo 13 was crippled by an explosion in its service module. In what has been called a “successful failure” NASA was able to work around all the problems and get the astronauts home safely.
On April 14, 1981, the first test flight of America’s first operational space shuttle, the Columbia, ended with a successful landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California. On April 4, 1983, America’s second shuttle, Challenger, flew for the first time.
On April 24, 1990, Space Shuttle Discovery lifted off to deploy the Hubble Space Telescope the following day.
So there are many historic and interesting events that took place in April. But I ask you, which month do you think is the most significant in the history of the United States?