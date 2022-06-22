I have been a political junkie since I was a kid entranced by presidential nominating conventions on television. Back then in what many reminisce as “the good old days,” nominees were all white males chosen in smoke-filled back rooms.
Later I was enthralled by the televised Watergate-Nixon congressional investigation. Now I am engrossed by the televised Jan. 6 congressional investigation. All those who claim the hearings are a partisan smear should note that all the witnesses have been Republicans associated with the Trump administration, and most volunteered to testify.
Inflation is also in the news. Most people know at least one person who took advantage of the demand for housing exceeding supply by selling their home at an inflated value. This same supply/demand mismatch is causing inflationary price increases for most things.
Inflation is worldwide and, believe it or not, we are not number one. A recent Pew Research poll found we rank 13 among 44 countries Pew examined.
Nevertheless, we are convinced our gas prices are the highest. They are not.
Here is a sampling of what drivers in other countries were paying at the pump as of last May 30 when we were at an average of $4.79 a gallon. (All prices have been converted to gallons in U.S. dollars.) Australia $5.45; Canada $6.49 (because it has all that tar sands oil it wanted to export to us through the controversial pipeline that was not built, you would think its gas prices would be much lower — makes you wonder about all the people here who say our gas prices would be lower if the pipeline had been built); China $5.50; France $8.06; Germany $8.80; Italy $7.78; Norway $10.70 (even though it produces a lot of oil from the North Sea); and the United Kingdom $8.17.
Everyone frequenting supermarkets and restaurants knows prices are up. Because trucks deliver all food, a major inflation driver is the high cost of diesel fuel, which is passed along to end consumers. However, another big cost driver is looming on the horizon — increasing drought in our Southwest states, which are naturally arid.
Where I now live, we have had almost 30 inches of moisture in not quite six months. That is more than twice the 12-month average where I used to live on Colorado’s plains. Agriculture there is possible because of water from melting mountain snows delivered by canals. The equation is simple: More snow, more water; less snow, less water. Recently it has been less but still more than the Southwest, where most water comes from the Colorado River, which is fed by snow pack in Colorado’s mountains.
Just as there has been less snow on the mountains’ eastern slope, so too on the mountains’ western slope, which feeds the Colorado River, which created the Grand Canyon and provides the life blood for Las Vegas and the metropolises and agricultures of Arizona and California.
Lakes Mead and Powell were created to store excess Colorado River water and generate electric power for the region.
Presently those two lakes have no excess water as both are only at 28% of capacity. The result is water rationing, which will become more severe because the two lakes must retain enough water to generate power, as essential for life as water to the region.
Historically, 80% of the Colorado River’s water is used by agriculture and 20% for all other uses, like watering lawns and golf courses, filling swimming pools and, of course, for drinking water, showers and flushing toilets.
Much of that agriculture 80% produces much of the fresh produce we consume. Less water means less produce grown, which means higher produce prices.
Another inflationary supply/demand mismatch.