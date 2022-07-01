This year, when I started thinking about my column scheduled to appear the Friday before Independence Day, I went back to review “4th of July” columns I have written in years past. What follows is an edited version of one I wrote in 2011. I like it because it still fits so well.
I thought about what approach I ought to take with a piece set to appear on July 4th. It could be light-hearted and nostalgic. The day is, after all, festive. There are parades and fireworks, cookouts with hot dogs and cold drinks and sometimes homemade ice cream. There are family reunions with tall tales and kids chasing lightning bugs at twilight, boating excursions on lakes and trips to the coast.
The Fourth of July is all of that.
Or the column could be more somber. It could hearken back to a hot summer in Philadelphia, where serious men met in rooms with no air conditioning to decide, not so much whether thirteen colonies along North America’s Atlantic coast “ought to be free and independent states”, but how to justify it. I could talk about red-headed Thomas Jefferson turning out drafts of a Declaration by candlelight, to be edited by the likes of John Adams and Benjamin Franklin.
I could talk about how the serious men who signed that document were well aware of their effrontery in wanting to dissolve their ties with a planet-spanning empire, and how they could anticipate the desperate days, months, and years ahead of them. My column could reflect on the seven years that followed, when all seemed lost so many times.
The Fourth of July is supposed to be primarily about that story.
I could write about another July 4th 87 years later, when tens of thousands of Americans, divided by civil war, met in battle at another Pennsylvania place called Gettysburg. That battle inspired a great president to make a short address that has become another of our prized historic documents.
I thought about that, and also about other July 4th’s in times of trouble.
The Fourth of July comes around every year, after all, in good times and bad, in time of war and in time of peace. There was a July 4th in 1918, when Americans in France endured artillery bombardment and poisoned gas. There was one in 1942, when there wasn’t much good news anywhere.
Even in the best of times, like the late 1990s, there has been trouble somewhere. In 1996, when the economy was on a roll, there were Americans in Yugoslavia who were being shot at, whose families were well aware that they were.
The Fourth of July is about all those past July 4ths, too. The ones that came in times of triumph, prosperity and peace, and the ones that rolled around at times that were more difficult.
Well, obviously, I decided to write about all of the above. But how should I end it? What conclusions should I draw?
One is that Americans at our best are proud of our heritage. We know that there is something fine about those sweltering July days in Pennsylvania in 1776 and 1863. We know we would not be what we are without Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, and others.
Another is that Americans remain inspired by their example. This Independence Day, you can celebrate securely because of men and women who are on watch at home and around the world, bound by their oaths and their will that you might enjoy another Independence Day.
And finally, I believe that Americans remain an optimistic people. I’m sure that somewhere in 1863, in 1918, in 1942, a band was playing, hot dogs were being served, and kids were chasing lightning bugs. Americans know we are called to walk through dark tunnels, but always believe every tunnel has light at the end, and that we will find our way out.
This Independence Day comes in unsettled times. Many remain underemployed. We know the world remains a dangerous place, and there are those in it who would do us harm. There is much to be thoughtful about. But we have been through worse, much worse.
So Monday, take a moment to be thoughtful. Take a moment to give thanks for our heritage. But it’s our country’s birthday, and it ought to be celebrated, too. Have a hot dog. And don’t forget to chase lightning bugs.
