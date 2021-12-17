Over my many years at the bar, it has been my good fortune to practice with and against a number of exceptional lawyers who were also exceptional people. I use the past tense because I am thinking now of those I have lost.
Frank Moore, Bill Gamble, Dorman Stout, Gorman Waddell, John S. McLellan Jr. — these are only a partial listing. Today my thoughts turn to the most recent loss, D. Bruce Shine. I am not going to catalog his many accomplishments or list his many positions. This newspaper, and his obituary, covered them quite well. I can’t do better.
Instead I am going to write about my personal experiences with Bruce. These were almost invariably good, even when we found ourselves on the opposite side of a case or issue. I’ll also touch on some of Bruce’s colleagues and friends, and their interactions with Bruce.
My first professional encounter with Bruce Shine was when, as a very young lawyer, I was working on a real estate transaction in which Bruce had prepared a deed. There was nothing wrong with the deed, except that, because the grantor didn’t have good title, the grantee, who was now seeking to borrow money against the land, didn’t either. Dorman Stout insisted that I, having discovered the problem, call Bruce to let him know some corrective work had to be done. This, I learned later, was a test, to see if young Bob would be intimidated.
I made the call. Bruce was not happy with the news. He kept saying, “The buyer got a warranty deed. What else can he expect?” I explained that the warranty deed meant the buyer had a lawsuit against his client, the seller, and that the buyer wanted a loan, not a lawsuit. I got nowhere. Finally, I suggested he call Dorman if he didn’t believe me. He said he would, and he did.
We got the title problem resolved. Bruce later told Dorman, “Arrington said the same thing you did. I just felt better hearing it from you.” And that was one of Bruce’s good attributes. Not lacking self- esteem himself, he also recognized ability and good work in others. He could be as generous in his praise as he could be scathing in his arguments.
Two years later, I found myself in United States District Court, assisting Frank Moore in a multi-day trial in which we were opposed by Bruce and the late John McLellan Jr. I was still “the kid,” and except for writing most of our briefs, had only a limited role in the case, which was hotly contested. The impressive thing about Bruce was that he had been brought on board to assist McLellan only days earlier, but was a quick enough study to perform very well.
Our client wound up prevailing in the case, and Bruce was extremely gracious in defeat. Of course, I got payback. Years later, I found myself on the wrong side of a labor arbitration, and Bruce just pummeled us. He didn’t hesitate to rub it in … just a little.
Bruce and the late Gorman Waddell, who passed away earlier this year, and with whom I was a law partner for forty-some years, were classmates at the Vanderbilt University School of Law. They met before classes opened in their first year, at a men’s clothing store in Nashville. Gorman was there working to help earn his tuition. Bruce was a customer.
Gorman was impressed by Bruce’s aristocratic demeanor and assumed Bruce must have attended college at an Ivy League school. Imagine his surprise when he learned Bruce had matriculated just down the road at Tusculum. In any event, they became great friends, always needling each other about politics. When Bruce became the honorary consul for the Republic of Malta, Gorman immediately dubbed him “The Maltese Falcon.” I must say, only at Bruce’s office did you mediate in a room that was legally part of the Maltese Republic.
As the reader can see, I have fond memories of, and great respect for, Bruce Shine. It is a sobering and humbling thought that this city and this region have had so many unique personalities and so many fine leaders that we’ve lost and won’t get back.
But as the Senate chaplain said at the memorial service for Bob Dole, God has given us the gift of memory. And the memories of Bruce Shine, shine.