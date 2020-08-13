There are three famous sayings that stand out in U.S. naval history. “I have not yet begun to fight” by John Paul Jones; “Don’t give up the ship” on the flag of Oliver Hazard Perry’s ship, originally spoken by Capt. James Lawrence on board the frigate Chesapeake on June 1, 1813; and “Damn the torpedos, full speed ahead” by East Tennessee native David Glasgow Farragut.
Farragut, originally James Farragut, was born in 1801 at Lowe’s Ferry on the Holston River near Campbell’s Station, not far from Knoxville. It seemed from the beginning that Farragut was bound to the sea. His father, George, served as a naval lieutenant during the Revolutionary War, first with the South Carolina Navy and then with the Continental Navy. After the war, George moved to Tennessee, where he operated a ferry.
After the death of his wife in 1808, George placed his son into the custody of Capt. David Porter, father of another famous Civil War navy captain, David Dixon Porter. Four years later, the young Farragut would change his first name from James to David to honor his foster father.
Under Capt. Porter’s guidance, Farragut became a midshipman at the age of 9. He became a prize master by the age of 12. In this position, it was Farragut’s responsibility to take command of captured vessels and sail them into port as a prize of war. On Aug 13, 1812, he took part in the capture of the HMS Alert during the War of 1812 and for the first time in his role as prize master took the ship into port.
In 1847, then Commander Farragut took charge of the USS Saratoga at the Norfolk Navy Yards and joined in blockade action during the Mexican-American War. In 1854, Farragut was tasked with overseeing the building of the Mare Island Navy Yard. He built the west coast equivalent of Virginia’s Norfolk Navy Yards and completed the job by 1858.
When the Civil War broke out in 1861, Farragut had been reassigned back to Norfolk. The East Tennessee native made it plain to everyone he knew that he thought secession to be treason, and he moved his wife, a native Virginian, to a small town just outside New York City.
Farragut’s first assignment in the Civil War was the command of a blockading squadron in the Gulf of Mexico. He sailed for his new assignment from Hampton Roads, Virginia, on his flagship USS Hartford in February 1862. The steamer, armed with 25 guns, led a fleet of 17 ships that would see plenty of action.
In April, Farragut moved to capture New Orleans. With his fleet at the mouth of the Mississippi River, he ordered his mortar boats to open fire on the two forts along the river defending the city. After two days of bombardment, the forts still stood defiantly.
Rather than settling for a siege, Farragut chose to run his fleet past the forts and attack New Orleans directly.
His plan worked. His ships successfully made it past the forts guarding the river and proceeded to destroy the Confederate river squadron defending the city. Then, under the protection of the fleets’ cannons, Farragut sent men ashore to capture the city. When the city fell, the forts, cut off with no hope of reinforcement or resupply, surrendered. One of the Confederacy’s biggest cities had fallen and its port had been closed.
The only direct hit Farragut suffered during his time in New Orleans was scored by a Confederate woman who emptied the contents of her chamber pot onto his head from a second floor window.
For his success in New Orleans, Farragut was promoted to the rank of rear admiral. It was the first time the United States government awarded that rank.
After taking part in other campaigns along the Mississippi River, Farragut returned to deal with the last major Confederate port in the Gulf of Mexico, Mobile Bay in Alabama.
Mobile Bay was heavily defended with two forts at its entrance armed with heavy guns; in the bay there was a fleet of Confederate ships, which included the Rebel ironclad CSS Tennessee; and there was a surprise under the water. Today we call them mines, but during the Civil War they were called torpedoes — explosives rigged to go off when they come in contact with a ship.
Eyeing the situation, Farragut decided to run past the forts like he did in New Orleans and attack the Rebel fleet in the bay. If he was successful, he would capture the bay and isolate the forts just as before.
He arranged his fleet into two lines, with his ironclad monitors forming the line closest to the forts to cover his other ships as they entered the bay.
Early on the morning of Aug. 5, 1864, Farragut’s fleet began to advance. The monitors and the forts started to exchange fire. To better evaluate the battle, the admiral climbed up into the rigging of his flagship as officers and sailors took up positions to relay his orders to the crew.
As the fleet entered the bay, the lead monitor, the USS Tecumseh, began to turn to engage the CSS Tennessee when an explosion ripped through its hull. The monitor had struck a torpedo and quickly sank with most of her crew.
The ships behind Tecumseh, fearing more torpedoes, slowed and nearly stopped as the vessel sank, forcing the ships behind them to slow. The fleet bunched up, giving the big guns of the forts easy, slow moving targets. The admiral’s plan was quickly falling apart.
Farragut shouted through a trumpet to the USS Brooklyn ahead, “What’s the trouble?” To which he received the reply, “Torpedoes.”
Farragut gave the legendary reply, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead.”
Spurred on by those words, the fleet began to move forward again and into the bay. There they attacked the Rebel fleet until the only ship left fighting was the CSS Tennessee. Farragut’s fleet converged on the mighty Confederate ironclad and pounded it with cannons and then resorted to repeatedly ramming the vessel before it finally surrendered.
Farragut’s victory at Mobile Bay was the beginning of the end for the Confederacy. There was no longer a deep water port in the gulf through which supplies and troops could be brought in. Only a couple of months later, Gen. William T. Sherman took Atlanta.
Now for the real question. Did Farragut actually say, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead?” Several who heard the order remember it in different ways.
In addition to the famous version, another, from Farragut’s son, had him giving orders to two people at the same time: “Damn the torpedoes. Four bells, Captain Drayton, go ahead. Joulett, full speed.” Note that four bells means full speed ahead.
In 1881, a description in Century Magazine reported that Farragut yelled, “Four bells, eight bells, 16 bells! Give her all the steam you’ve got!”
These words show up in many descriptions of what was said. The truth is he might have said all of them, but with the roar of battle only certain sailors standing in certain places would hear parts of what was being said.
In the end though, the East Tennessee native did “damn the torpedoes” and steamed full ahead to victory.