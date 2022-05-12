We maybe just made a big mistake. The pulling on the loose thread that unravels the sweater kind of mistake. The kind that will perhaps lead to a cascade of subsequent unfortunate events. But first, since their current usage seems to vary based on preconceived notions, we probably should define some terms.
When a guy tells you a used truck is just fine, even though he knows there’s a crack in the crankcase covered over and concealed by hard-packed sawdust and old motor oil, that’s a lie. When the football coach, loudly and with emphasis, tells the team at halftime they can squash those creampuffs in the second half, even knowing it to be false, that’s a lie. If you believe him and go lay down a bet on his team to win, that’s a mistake. If the team, coming out for the half, says, loudly and with emphasis, we believe we can beat these guys but, after being stomped into a bloody puddle, says we never had a chance, that’s a statement changed in the light of more information.
When a guy said COVID was not going to be much of a problem because he didn’t want to mess up the stock market, even though he knew the epidemic was going to be a deadly disaster, that was a lie. When China tried to contain the outbreak of this worldwide killer germ by itself, secretly, without asking for international help, that was a mistake. When we said preventing the spread of COVID didn’t need a mask, because we expected it to be spread by sneeze-spray like its relatives, but later said masks were required because this new germ was found to be airborne, that was a statement changed due to additional information.
When a nurse recently gave her patient the wrong medicine, it was a tragic, fatal-for-the- patient, mistake. When a Nashville court gave the nurse, undoubtedly overworked and underpaid, since they all are, eight years in prison for making a mistake, in circumstances where she probably had too big a patient load and too little time allowed to do it, since they all do, that was another mistake. One that may lead to thousands of deaths more. Nobody seems to think she did it on purpose. Nobody, at least among her colleagues who so testified, seems to think she was a careless person. She apparently didn’t try to conceal the mistake and had nothing to gain from it. Not surprisingly, it’s getting hard to find nurses to do the kind of essential job she had. We can see the problems the Russian Army has without non-coms. Wait until you see the American health care system try to operate without nurses.
For many years now, American health care has been a tottering, top-heavy giant, said by many to stay on his feet only through the good will of doctors, nurses and the army of other dedicated providers. We may have just broken one of that fragile giant’s legs. Nurses all over the country have been quitting because, already overloaded, the additional huge burden of COVID has been just way too much. The prospect of prison for making a mistake, a mistake when you’re doing the best anybody could do, is not going to help recruiting for or keeping people in the profession.
Lots of people in this country have critically important and often dangerous occupations. Lots of them are underpaid, overworked, rushed and unappreciated. Lots of them are in professions where people can die if mistakes are made. All of them make mistakes. And before the clamor for robot replacements rises, consider this: The insertion of a live pharmacist at the point of medicine dispensing would have made the chances of this tragic outcome astronomically small.
As the American economy has become more and more efficient at concentrating wealth in the top few percent of the population, the cops and teachers, nurses and primary-care doctors, firemen and military servicemen, others who provide essential services in circumstances as described above, are eventually just not going to be there. It does help the bottom line to have fewer and fewer nurses handle more and more patients. That is, if the bottom line is in dollars. Not in patients surviving to get well.
While we are defining terms, conservative is supposed to mean, when you have a good way of doing something, keep on doing it that way until you are really sure a new way is better. Conservative does not mean doing things the cheapest way, whether it actually gets the job done right or not.
That’s called penny wise and pound foolish.