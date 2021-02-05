The threat horizon in the U.S. right now is terrifying to those who keep up with developments in government/politics, public health, the economy, cyber threats, etc. Currently known details regarding the Jan. 6 Trumpist insurrection are sufficiently horrendous to ensure that next week’s Trump impeachment trial is going to be a real doozie.
Trump denies inciting the violent insurrection at the Capitol. As the perpetrators are apprehended and charged by the FBI, many of these deplorables’ defense attorneys are revealing that their clients claim they were following Trump’s orders. In the meantime, a couple of thoroughly whacked-out female Republican Congress critters have pushed House and Senate GOP leadership to opposite sides with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asserting that the “loony lies and conspiracy theories” promoted by one of them was a “cancer” on the Republican Party.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is defending these new legislators’ nonsense in order to satisfy Trump’s supporters, many of whom believe those “loony lies.” The greatest threat to the peace and prosperity of our country is from the radical right, which has overrun the GOP and is known to be planning further attacks on our government.
Public health officials are warning that there may not be enough vaccines available to Americans in time to avoid a catastrophic surge in COVID-19 cases. The more the virus spreads, the more it mutates into increasingly dangerous forms. The latest news as I write is that the South African variant is less susceptible to current vaccines. And Americans who’ve already survived being infected by the virus have reduced or even no protection against this mutation (B.1.351). The first two known cases in the U.S. were reported in late January in South Carolina. The victims had no known connection or recent travel.
The Federal Reserve chairman just said that the economy will not recover until the pandemic is under control. It appears to me that this is also a prerequisite for our educational system to rebound.
GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac have just announced a partnership to develop mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 variants by next year. Dr. Anthony Fauci estimates that 70-85% of Americans must be fully vaccinated before we can expect to return to “normal.” Thus far, only about 2% of Americans have received both doses. Will Biden have to invoke the Defense Production Act in order to make up for mismanagement of the pandemic by President 45? The probability is increasing daily.
Cyber intrusions into government at all levels and in the private sector are a major, ongoing threat. Most all 21st century cyber attacks involving the U.S., Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Ukraine, Russia and China began as spying operations. Everybody does it. But the newly discovered scale of infiltration into U.S. systems appears to be much more serious.
For instance, Russia is known to have hacked our power grid, and we’ve done the same to them. This buys both of us a little “insurance.” However, it’s the intrusions we haven’t found but have reason to believe are there that are the most frightening to national security leaders.
Our governments, infrastructure, supply chains and internet could potentially be interrupted or even shut down at will by enemy nations. While Trumpists were fixated on expelling brown immigrants and building a rickety wall on our border with Mexico, Trump chiseled down the agencies and positions that had been created to protect the U.S. from potentially irreparable harm by online hackers.
We all have different ways of dealing with unsettling times. Some people merely ignore issues if they can’t identify how the problems affect them personally. Others, like me, find times like these frightening but fascinating. We keep up with the news and what people whose professional experience and known integrity are saying about it.
I’ve begun having a bourbon on the rocks or some such each evening after 5. For medicinal purposes. One drink per day is my usual limit. NewScientist published a rather amazing timeline of the use of drugs and alcohol to assist mankind in dealing with stress and weariness throughout our history. For example, a 50,000-year-old Neanderthal burial site in Iraq contained the herbal stimulant ephedra. Opium poppy seed pods were found in a burial site in Spain that dated back to 4200 BC. And Chinese and other Asians have cultivated cannabis since around 3000 BC. I’m just following tradition, but in moderation and with currently legal substances.