I will be thankful this Thanksgiving Day that two coronavirus vaccines are reported by their makers to be more than 90% effective and hopefully both will be available sooner rather than later. Alas, however, there has been no report of a vaccine to protect us from the pandemic of disinformation.
I will be thankful that we own our home free and clear. Unfortunately, because one political party believes it can solve our nation’s severe, coronavirus- caused economic woes with pennies in aid instead of dollars, millions of Americans unemployed through no fault of their own could very soon be evicted from their homes.
I will be thankful tomorrow that despite the pandemic and our national economic woes, we, along with most others, will still be able to celebrate Thanks- giving Day.
And we, along with hopefully most others, will be celebrating it safely.
Unfortunately, though, not everyone will. According to recent polls, in defiance of all medical advice, and in many instances in defiance of their state’s mandates, about 40% of Americans will share a “traditional” Thanksgiving tomorrow with family and friends, several of whom may have traveled from out of state possibly by one form of public transportation or another — possibly from one COVID-19 “hot spot” to another — inside a house, seated closely around a table, passing platters of food to each other.
The polls also revealed that 38% plan to attend gatherings with more than 10 people regardless of most states’ indoor crowd limits, and about a third of the hosts said they will not be requiring their guests to wear face masks, regardless of some states’ mandates.
Maybe if they were aware of Canada’s experience, they might have second thoughts. Prior to its Oct. 12 Thanksgiving Day, Canada had far fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths by percentage of population than the U.S. did on that date. Even so, Canadian officials urged limiting Thanksgiving gatherings to six people or fewer. Officials also said Canadians should consider canceling gatherings altogether in order to “have a shot at Christmas.”
Some ignored these warnings, resulting in an explosion of Canadian COVID-19 cases to the highest rates since the spring’s first surge.
Thanksgiving can be done safely. Not 100%, but safer. An outdoor celebration is best. If that is not possible weather-wise, everyone should wear face masks indoors except when actually eating.
If there is space, separate tables for each family is safer.
What is not safe is passing platters of food around the table(s). What is safer is setting up a separate food table and designating one person to serve everyone else buffet-style.
That person should wear a face mask and wash or sanitize their hands frequently.
If you have not done so, there is still time to talk things through with family and friends before celebrating. Give yourself permission to stay home or to leave situations you feel are unsafe.
Whatever their decisions, this year especially we should be forgiving and gracious of our families and friends.
However we have chosen to celebrate, with a group of family and friends or with just our family that lives in our home, take heart that, as an Atlantic magazine columnist recently wrote, “This radically different pandemic lifestyle may not have to last too much longer. By next Thanksgiving, if the news of effective vaccines proves as good it sounds, we can go back to whatever traditions draw people to this day.”
To safely enjoy this Thanksgiving Day, and every day, until the day when the pandemic is no longer a threat, wear a face mask, maintain social distance and wash your hands frequently.