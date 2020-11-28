I have officially started my 59th trip around the sun, having turned 58 yesterday. That means I have only two years to get fit. Why? To ready for my longtime dream of two weeks bicycling across the French or Italian countryside when I am 60.
I don’t even own a bicycle at this point. So, lots to do. And I don’t plan to go alone. I’ve imagined this dream return “across the waters” (I’ve only been to Europe once, the summer I was 21, when I hit 21 countries in 75 days) would be made with my longest-serving friend, Greg Parnell. Greg, who doesn’t like attention such as being mentioned in a newspaper column, will be 59 today.
I only recently coined that phrase “longest-serving,” in recognition that I am blessed to have multiple “best” friends. I could tell it “stung” someone a while back when I’d offhandedly referred to Greg as my “best friend.” I realized it was a ranking I’d based not only on loyalty and how well a person knows another, but largely on time. I have since, as I often do, turned the phrase more whimsical by pointing out Greg is perhaps best described as my “longest-suffering” friend. He’s persevered through more of my highs and lows (especially the lows), and on more than one occasion been the safety net that caught me and bounced me back to the high wire. It is not an exaggeration to say that he at least once, in fact, saved my life.
We are in many ways polar opposites (I think it’s one reason our friendship endures) and while that might make a two-week trip overseas together seem like a terrible idea, he is athletic and physically fit. He has for years been an avid cyclist, darting about in Midtown Atlanta, where he lives and works, and even bringing a fancy easily-taken-apart bicycle on his trips home to Kingsport to visit his parents, Wayne and Carolyne Culbertson.
He was here a couple of weeks ago for a couple of days, marking some family milestones. When I managed to catch up with him, it was outside Wayne’s law office on Market Street. When he’s in town, Greg stays in the (amazing) loft space they’ve created there.
He loves the direction downtown has taken in recent years, making the loft within easy walking distance of eateries, shops and art galleries. Like me, he’s a fan of various styles of architecture. His work is real estate-related, and he has a keen eye for pointing out the potential lurking beneath the facades of older properties and an appreciation for renovations and restorations well done.
I parked in front of Wayne’s office a few minutes later than Greg had suggested, but he was late too. He came zooming up on his bike as I was getting out of my car. After “hellos” and “sorry I’m lates” were exchanged, Greg recounted his just-ended ride around downtown as we headed up the stairs to the loft.
He’s been most delighted to have encountered (former) Mayor Jeanette Blazier and had the chance to share catch-up stories about each others’ families. He had really enjoyed his talk with her. I could tell it isn’t just the geography, architecture, or new and old businesses of downtown that draw Greg back. It is, of course, the people and the activities. Aesthetic involves more than just bricks and sticks.
Greg did ask me a question and seemed perplexed: “Why aren’t there more people?”
“We who live here take it for granted,” I replied, stumbling myself to try and answer the question. I did point out that the current situation has limited a lot of activities. And it was a Friday afternoon, the workday not yet done.
“You need to remind people what all is downtown now, if they don’t know,” Greg shot back. “And you should be taking your walks down here sometimes. You’ll get your steps in before you know it, and you’ll keep up with what’s going on and run into people.”
He’s right, of course. His comment about getting “my steps in” was a reference to my ongoing attempt to inject exercise into my daily routine. I usually try to work in a hike in this or that park. My failsafe is, as I’ve written before, Oak Hill Cemetery.
So I did go walk around downtown yesterday, on my birthday, before picking up my cake at the Food City bakery on Clinchfield (and chili buns and a peanut butter shake at Pal’s #1 on Revere). I got most of my steps in (good thing, with that cake and shake). Greg was right: it is a great place to take a walk.
It was daytime, but downtown already has that Christmas look, especially up around Church Circle, where the tree is decorated and the Nativity scene’s cast have taken their spots in front of each church. The tree lighting this year will be virtual. I hope y’all will join me in watching it online, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., via the Downtown Kingsport Association page on Facebook or at www.downtownkingsportassociation.org.
A highlight of my day came after my downtown expedition, unfortunately as I had both hands immersed and busy in meatloaf. I couldn’t answer the telephone, but it was, as always, a joy to hear my annual birthday wishes call from Darres Carter on behalf of my First Broad Street United Methodist Church family. I’m glad I was in earshot of the answering machine.