I didn’t think I would write another vaccine column. I didn’t think I would need to do so. But this column needs to be written. Some of what you are going to read I’ve said before. I don’t claim to be the first or only person to write about some of the rest. But the continued resistance of some Americans to getting the vaccine, and the persistence of inadvertent disincentives to vaccination, move me to continue to harp on the subject.
Those readers who are fully vaccinated, or well on their way to becoming so, and fully intend to get a booster injection when one is available, can rest assured I am not aiming any of what I’m about to say at you. But perhaps you can use some of this information to persuade your unvaccinated friends and family members.
As I write this, more than 160 million Americans are fully vaccinated, and more than 190 million have received a single dose. By the time this column sees print, these numbers are bound to be higher. Even though the vaccination rate has slowed, over 600,000 doses a day are still being administered.
The problem is that something like 30% of the population is proving resistant to being vaccinated, and a large portion of this 30% give every indication they cannot easily be persuaded. Before I cover the various objections though, I want to summarize what we know about the vaccines.
The most important thing to know is that the vaccines work. Those offered by Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses, are significantly better than that developed by Johnson & Johnson. Protection rates for the first two vaccines exceed 90%.
Yes, I know that someone who has been vaccinated can get the virus, and can enhance his or her chances of that happening by reckless behavior. But the percentage of such people out of all of those vaccinated is small. Even more important, out of that small percentage, the percentage of those who require hospitalization is even smaller, and the percentage of fatalities is practically nil.
So, what I have written before remains true. Everyone who is eligible for the vaccine should get it, except for the very small number of people whose physicians will advise them not to do so. There are no other exceptions.
Yet objections to the vaccine persist. I have seen and read much, attempting to identify the anti-vaxxers philosophically and demographically. A big hunk of them are folks that, for one reason or another, don’t trust the government. These include some people who are politically very conservative, but also include a significant percentage of African Americans. My advice to all of them is the same.
People, I get how you feel. I don’t completely trust the government, either. But don’t get vaccinated because Biden, Trump or Fauci told you to do it. Take it because it is the best way to protect yourself from a potentially deadly disease. Sure, the government has made it available. But follow your doctor’s advice.
Judging from what I read on Facebook and Twitter, many of the unvaccinated are fearful of the vaccines because they have only emergency, and not “final,” approval from the FDA.
I keep reading tweets that call the vaccines “experimental” I suspect that some of these folks overlap with the first group and are just using the lack of final approval as an excuse. But this objection ought to be taken off the table.
And that leads me to the other thing I want to write about, which is the inadvertent disincentives to vaccination, and where they come from. The inaction by the FDA leads the pack. Jim Geraghty has been complaining about this for weeks. The FDA does not have a lack of data, not when 200 million of us have been vaccinated.
Secondly, the reporting on vaccination in the major media has frequently been irresponsible. They report “breakthrough” infections but provide no context.
They give raw numbers but fail to mention the low percentages. These reports are seized on by vaccine resisters.
Finally, the reaction of some public officials, including the CDC, has been counterproductive. Vaccinated people, even if they have no known exposure to COVID, should go back to wearing masks? Again, that fuels vaccine resisters.
You can’t do anything about the FDA, the media, or the CDC.
But you can get the vaccine. If you haven’t, you should.