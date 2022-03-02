What if, during a national emergency, thousands of American citizens, never accused of any crime, were locked up in rudimentary camps in isolated, rural areas behind barbed-wire fences with guard towers equipped with searchlights and jeeps patrolling the perimeter, all manned by soldiers with orders to shoot any prisoner getting too close to those fences?
What if this happened because of a presidential executive order? What if the Supreme Court ruled it was constitutional? Cannot happen here? In fact it did, and there was no national outrage.
On Feb. 19, 1942, in the national panic after Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, giving regional military commanders power to designate “military areas” from which “any or all persons may be excluded.” Although the order did not mention Japanese Americans, it was obvious to everyone the order meant them and only them. After all, only they looked like the people who had attacked Pearl Harbor, and the public and politicians overwhelmingly believed they were all spies and fifth columnists, too.
To give his order the gloss of respectability, Roosevelt ordered State Department Representative Curtis Munson to gather intelligence of Japanese American disloyalty. Munson concluded there was none and stated “There is no Japanese ‘problem’ on the (West) Coast.”
Roosevelt, other leaders and politicians ignored the report amid rising public anti-Japanese anger and allowed the military to forcibly remove and incarcerate the approximately 120,000 West Coast Americans of Japanese ancestry.
Eighty thousand of those were Nisei, meaning American citizens. They were forced to abandon jobs, businesses and farms and imprisoned in 10 hastily erected “Relocation Centers” (the government’s preferred euphemism for internment camps) in desolate, remote regions of the country far from public view.
The 10 U.S. internment camps were: Topaz in Utah; Colorado River (Poston) in Arizona; Gila River in Arizona; Heart Mountain in Wyoming; Jerome in Arkansas; Manzanar in California; Minidoka in Idaho; Rohwer in Arkansas; Tule Lake in California; and Granada (Amache) in Colorado.
Granada (pronounced Gra-nay-da) also known as Amache for its postal designation, was the smallest of the 10 camps. It was opened in August 1942 and reached a peak internment of 7,318 by February 1943.
Most came from three California areas: the Central Valley, northern coast, and southwest Los Angeles. At Amache, they did their best to cope with life behind barbed wire.
Because so many internees had prior professional experience, they ran a silkscreen shop, cooperative store, newspaper, staffed a small hospital, and taught educational classes for adults and children. When the government finally allowed inmates to prove their loyalty, Amache had the highest rate of military volunteerism of all the camps.
Like the others, Amache was abandoned at war’s end. Locals carted off anything of value, and the original site was unmarked and difficult to find. For many years, volunteers manned the site.
However, last week Congress finally passed legislation making Amache part of the National Park system after Granada donated the site.
I concentrated on Amache because I lived 50 miles from it for many years, and many Japanese Americans have lived just as close for more than a hundred years. Like all other non-West Coast Japanese Americans, they were not interned.
Despite all the wartime fears and rumors, no Japanese American was ever charged, much less convicted, of espionage, sabotage or any other action against the United States. In 1988, Congress acknowledged that and passed, and President Reagan signed, a law that admitted the injustice of “internment,” apologized for it, and provided a $20,000 cash payment to each person who was incarcerated — and still alive 46 years later.
Every Feb. 19, the date of FDR’s infamous executive order, Japanese-Americans educate the rest of us about what happened here and can happen here again.