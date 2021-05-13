Just because it says it’s natural and organic doesn’t mean it’s OK.
In ERs, at least in the couple of dozen I’ve worked, law enforcement was there when their duties did not require them elsewhere. It sure couldn’t have been the coffee.
Actually, it seems law enforcement and emergency medical personnel tend to hang out together in general. I think they share a personality type, an attitude toward interpersonal relations, and a sense of humor not shared with anybody else. Or maybe it’s like I’ve heard about the mutual appreciation of artillery and infantry: There have been occasions where each was really glad the other one showed up.
The southeast Alabama ER where I worked 48-hour weekends was rural enough that a local fast food chicken place survived beyond the shadow of The Colonel. On occasion, one of the deputies, city cops or state troopers would come back from there with a bucket of livers, a bucket of hearts and a bucket of gizzards.
They were all good but, of course, the livers disappeared first. Only a real rookie didn’t know that, if you started on a gizzard, all the livers would be gone long before you finished that one gizzard. Tasty as they are, both hearts and, even more so, gizzards are the consistency of a pencil eraser, just bigger and more durable.
Experience counts, in everything. On a quiet night, the feast could go on quite awhile. During the conversation phase, which corresponded to the heart and gizzard phase, the law and the ambulance drivers had a real advantage because the indoor medical personnel weren’t near as used to talking around a big plug of chewing tobacco.
It was good, but not as good as when the Cajun respiratory therapist who lived in Mississippi would bring big old black plastic garbage bags of cooked crawfish, and we would eat them until we got sick in the corridor behind the nursery in Mobile.
In the ancient times before Google, the PDR (Physicians Desk Reference) was a big red book, obviously written by drug company lawyers. It was very useful since it held all knowledge about, among other things, the side effects of every drug in America.
One day one of the city cops was over in the corner reading the PDR in true earnest. Another of the city guys was in law school part time, so I wondered if this officer was interested in medical or pharmacy school. Turned out, he was interested in a particular product.
For obvious reasons, all of the enforcement officers were interested in physical conditioning and muscle building. The temptation of testosterone is even stronger than it is for athletes because we’re talking about actual survival here. However, everybody, even then, had a general appreciation of the evils of anabolic steroids, although not often detailed knowledge of specific adverse effects. We all knew not to take steroids. But if it’s natural, it’s OK, right?
The specific undesirable consequence of treatment with the product he was taking and wanted defined was “testicular atrophy.” I told him. There followed a long silence. When I thought he could hear again, I found out he had only been taking it since day before yesterday, not long enough to cause a problem.
Greatly reassured, he was fully recovered by the time we finished considering disposal by giving them away, starting with his supervisor but eventually deciding on Fidel Castro. “To Fidel, from *** and Art, your friends in ****, Alabama.”
My point of information for today is: Just because it says natural or organic, doesn’t mean it’s OK. The officer, aware that steroids had bad side effects, was taking extract of bull testes, a natural product and therefore not capable of hurting you. Folks, thousands of natural and organic things are bad for you. Germs are natural. Lots of poisons can be organic. Any plant-derived product by itself contains dozens or scores of chemicals with unknown effects in unknown concentrations.
Just believe your doctor or druggist before you believe some snake-oil salesman on TV or social media.