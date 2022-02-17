I myself am gracefully right-handed, but I have lived my life among a throng of the wrong-handed. I’ve learned to not tell the driver which way to turn at the next corner, but to conspicuously point in the desired direction. I’ve learned to describe the location of an object in the refrigerator or on a shelf not as on the right or on the left, but as toward or away from the street, toward this neighbor or toward that neighbor. I’ve heard that the left-handed have more serious car wrecks because, when their attention wanders, the left-handed drift into the oncoming traffic rather than off the road. I wonder if the same is true for the right-handed in Britain?
I’ve also heard lefties are more creative and are able to more quickly grasp the nuances of complex situations. Just looking at famous, gifted people, the left-handed seem to be represented in a far greater proportion than they are in the general population (about 12%). With three out of five in my immediate family being “sinister” instead of “dexterous,” I know how it would go if we voted on it.
The above is introduction to the news that I’ve learned a new word this week: neurodiversity. Actually, it’s been around since the 1990s, but I just now heard of it. Neurodiversity refers to the differences of behavior, abilities and actions among us, all the product of variety in our nervous systems.
Having southpaws in our population increases our neurodiversity. As does having people who can solve quadratic equations without writing anything down even though they might not be able to tie their shoes. As does having those who may be so easily distracted they need their own private, soundproof office but can break the most sophisticated encryptions. Whether those that are different may make contributions to society despite their differences or because of them is not as relevant as encouraging them to make those contributions.
Some companies now have neurodiversity programs in their human resources department, realizing that button-down, dark suit, matching tie, conservative business dress, look-alike, act-alike, think-alike sameness is not always the road to greater productivity. Consistency is not always a virtue, nor is uniformity and conformity.
It is good that industry is making a conscious effort to have hiring and working conditions enhance the contributions of those among us who are different from most of us. I must, however, inform Ford, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard and others that institutions that hire and employ the different, sometimes the very different, have existed for centuries. They are called colleges, universities, medical, dental and law schools — virtually any organization that exists in order to put an alphabet behind your name.
Serious examples of the world’s gain or loss by its treatment of the neurodiverse, such as Helen Keller, Alan Turig and Stephen Hawking, abound. An easy example of those considered handicapped being found to be gifted was the discovery during World War II that the color blind could see through efforts to camouflage, in the air and on aerial reconnaissance photographs, far better than could the usual color- perceiving pilots or analysts.
Another example of the different having abilities the usual person has not might be code talkers, also of World War II, whose English learning background might not have equipped them to be at ease in a Boston cocktail party but who devised a coded language never broken by the Japanese.
For us, let’s continue consideration of the southpaw. Baseball has long appreciated they can hit right-handed pitchers better. Also, they are already on the way to first base when they get through swinging. It’s such an advantage in tennis that Rafael Nadal, born right-handed, was changed to a leftie. How great an advantage it is was satisfyingly illustrated the first time my left-handed son came up against a left-handed tournament opponent. Watching them struggle to deal with serves that curved awry and balls that bounced the wrong way, as we always had to against them, was an entertainment of the best sort.
Far from being accepted as a normal variation or even an advantage in certain circumstances, some parents still regard left-handedness as a handicap and force born southpaws into right-handedness. Please quit! Show the kids the several adaptations to the condition. Hold scissors upside down, operate jar lids by holding the lid steady and rotating the jar. Get a left-hander to teach them things like sports and tool use. Probably the most important, when learning to write, tilt the page to the right instead of to the left, thereby avoiding upside down pen grips and the other cramped efforts of some lefties to write. See that school does the same; hope for a left-handed desk.
Neurodiversity programs embarrass us by saying, as we should have all along, notice what people can do, not what they can’t.