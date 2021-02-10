When I was a young man working in the U.S. Senate, there was a degree of civility among members of the House and the Senate.
I think that civility was a direct result of Americans not being told everything that occurred in each body during each hour in which they were in session. We had no cable TV, and the network TV news outlets made judgment calls on what to report for their international and national news each night.
Not to be crude, but I expect Nancy Pelosi’s successor will find the daily departure of their “natural gas” an item worthy of cable news.
The House had distinguished members including our own B. Carroll Reece.
There were females or “ladies” in that body including Edith Norse Rogers of Massachusetts and Margaret Chase Smith of Maine before she moved on to the Senate.
Some members of that body were extreme in their beliefs, but never did they attack one another personally. However, their voting records were often a campaign issue. The best example was Vito Marcantonio of New York.
My boss, Estes Kefauver, when he served in the House his voting record was often used by opponents who claimed Kefauver had a voting record identical to Marcantonio.
However, those opponents utilized attendance roll calls and nonsignificant issue votes like naming a post office in a member’s district.
Marcantonio represented East Harlem in the House for a decade and a half as a member of the American Labor Party, a New York City leftist political body. During his service he only had one fellow party member in the House, Leo Isaacson, from New York’s 24th District (Bronx), in what at that time the New York Times called a test of Truman vs. Wallace strength with regard to the upcoming U.S. presidential elections and a test of the third-party movement headed by Henry A. Wallace. Isaacson defeated three opponents in a normally Democratic congressional district in 1948. He served one term in the House.
Marcantonio had the support of Puerto Ricans who settled in his district and for whom he was a hero! He remained in Congress from 1938 until 1954.
In the Senate in the 1960s, Republicans had two extremes — Joe McCarthy from Wisconsin and Jacob Javits from New York. Javits often voted with the Democrats.
While few if any Republicans in the Senate would take the badge of “liberal,” they often voted for progressive legislation, particularly under the Nixon presidency.
Republicans have had members such as Leverett Saltonstall and Henry Cabot Lodge of Massachusetts, Margaret Chase Smith of Maine, Clifford Case of New Jersey, Kenneth Keating and Javits of New York, and George Aiken of Vermont to name a few who often voted progressive.
In those days, members of the Senate and the House — except for those from states close to the District of Columbia — did run to catch a plane every weekend to go back to their districts.
Their families lived in the District area, and they shared meals with one another along with card games and a drink at the end of the day.
An example being Saltonstall‘s close relationship with John Stennis of Mississippi.
I have a host of stories which even at my age might get me in trouble if I told. Silence can be golden!