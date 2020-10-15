I am such a loser.
All my life, I have been living with my late mother’s words ringing in my ears, telling me to do right, help your fellow man, be as kind as circumstances permit, pay your taxes, be useful, and do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
But now, I’m learning the advice I’ve lived by is passé, balderdash, poppycock. Our president’s taxes have been revealed by the New York Times, and it is clear that the philosophy guiding my life has not ruled the day. When President Trump wanted to transfer funds to his daughter, Ivanka, he placed her in the employ of his company. Then he simultaneously hired her as a consultant for that company and paid her big bucks in both capacities, all the while declaring both a tax-deductible business expense so that it cut his taxes.
Perhaps, if he had put as much thought and effort into his businesses, he would have made an actual profit. Then, he could have purchased his 757 jet, but not stiffed his lenders. He could even have contributed to society by paying his share of federal income taxes.
When my wife and I gave our boys some money last year, we filed all the tax forms so the IRS could keep track of it. Just like we were supposed to. I suppose that in Trump World we are losers.
Trump has paid no federal taxes in 11 out of the past 18 years, and for the last two years we know of, he paid only $750. One year, he received a rebate of $73 million, which returned most of what he paid earlier. For a man with enough cash to live like royalty, that is a pretty good deal. The average American pays 14% of their income in taxes.
Trump cut his taxes by deducting $70,000 for hairstyling. Admittedly, I have less hair than The Donald, and my wife cuts it for me. I repay her with a hug and a kiss, but don’t tell that to the IRS. Maybe next year I will write her a big check for her hair-cutting services and then deduct it as a business expense. If she chose to deposit the check back into our joint checking account, well, that would be her decision, right? My hair looks better than Trump’s orange mop, so she probably deserves even more than $70,000. If a deduction like that reduced my taxes to $750, would I graduate out of loser status?
Trump personally owes some entity(s) over $400 million, and it is mostly due during the next four years. We don’t know to whom our president is indebted.
Of course, Trump says this is “fake news.” But he could clear it up in a heartbeat by releasing his tax filings, which he has gone to great lengths to hide. He claims he is being audited, but never explained why that prevents him from releasing taxes. Every president’s taxes are automatically audited, and all other modern presidents released their taxes.
Some Americans appear willing to support Trump in spite of behaviors that damage our democracy. If every citizen paid his taxes the way Trump has, our country would cease to function.
Some people vote for him in the hope he’ll appoint another conservative Supreme Court justice — which is likely to happen regardless of the election outcome. Trump’s selection of judges is meant to attract religious voters. Yet, Trump has torn over 5,000 children from their families, keeping them in cages to make immigrants’ lives so miserable they might go elsewhere. He is currently in court trying to destroy Obamacare, on which 20 million Americans and their children depend for health care. Trump is not so much pro-life as he is pro-birth. Once the baby is born, he is placidly undisturbed by its suffering.
Trump’s attorney has testified Trump defrauds banks and cheats on taxes. And don’t forget the payments to porn stars, or his illegal spending of charitable donations.
Most of us in Northeast Tennessee pay our debts, help our neighbors on occasion, generally behave responsibly, and pay more than $750 in taxes. If that makes us “losers,” then I’m proud to be a loser as I cast my vote. I hope you are too.