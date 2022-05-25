Our Constitution is much in the news, especially about the coming decision on Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision in which the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that our Constitution protects pregnant women’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. Opponents have since argued the then majority justices’ interpretation of the Constitution was wrong. On the basis of an unprecedented leak, the court’s current majority appears to agree.
This seems an appropriate moment to consider our Constitution and what the public knows about it.
Although Americans nearly unanimously believe it is vital to have at least a basic knowledge of our Constitution, polls over the years have consistently proven that less than half actually do know the basics.
How much do you know?
Here is a short quiz for you to find out.
The answers are at the end, but you are on your honor not to look before you finish.
1. Which of the following events most directly encouraged the states to send delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787? (A) Whiskey Rebellion; {B) Shays’ Rebellion; (C) Boston Massacre; (D) Bacon’s Rebellion.
2. The Senate and Electoral College were included in the Constitution to: (A) Give greater voice to large states; (B) Make government more cumbersome; (C) Give greater voice to small states; (D) Make government more deliberate.
3. He took detailed notes at the Constitutional Convention and is widely regarded as the “Father of the Constitution”: (A) Benjamin Franklin; (B) James Madison; (C) John Adams; (D) George Washington.
4. Which of the following is not protected by the Bill of Rights? (A) Freedom of speech; (B) Trial by jury; (C) The right to bear arms; (D) Right to vote.
5. Number of Supreme Court justices specified by the Constitution: (A) Seven; (B) Five; (C) Nine; (D) No number.
6. Present number of constitutional amendments: (A) 10; (B) 21; (C) 27; (D) 34.
7. Fraction of state legislatures that must approve a constitutional amendment: (A) 2/3; (B) 3/4; (C) 1/3; (D) 3/5.
8. The “Full faith and credit” constitutional clause applies mainly to relations between: (A) State to state; (B) Federal to state; (C) State to foreign countries; (D) Federal to foreign countries.
9. A trial by jury cannot be denied if the value of a lawsuit exceeds: (A) $2,000; (B) $20; (C) $200,000; (D) $20,000.
10. Among the powers the Constitution explicitly gives Congress is: (A) Levy and collect taxes; (B) Borrow money; (C) House and Senate determine their own procedural rules; (D) All of the above.
Answers: 1. B, 2. C, 3. B, 4. D, 5. D, 6. C, 7. B, 8. A, 9. B, 10. D.
This quiz does not cover all the events and personalities that have shaped the Constitution, nor all its contents. Those are the purview of history books and the Constitution itself.
We should read the former because we cannot understand why we have the Constitution we do without knowing the experiences and philosophies of the people involved, nor the context of the times during which they created our Constitution.
We must read the latter because otherwise we cannot speak knowledgably of our Constitution.
After we read the histories and the Constitution, how do we interpret that document? When those who wrote it never agreed on what they had meant, how can we agree what it means? Maybe, like the Founding Fathers who did not, and the Supreme Court which does not, we cannot.
Current Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas admitted as much in his 2008 speech to the Manhattan Institute: “As important as our Constitution is, there is no one accepted way of interpreting it.”