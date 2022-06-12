So, we continue to endure mass shootings on a daily basis with no end in sight and no apparent solution to the continuing violence. Canada banned new gun sales. That is the equivalent of the thumb in the dike. Our federal and state governments could ban new gun sales, obviously setting a date when same would become effective, and that would lead to the greatest firearm sale in the history of the world and put even more guns in the hands of those who should not have them. The same could be said for banning ammunition: Massive sales, black market bonanza.
The next idea would be to study who the mass shooters are and attempt to focus law enforcement and mental health professionals’ attention toward those persons. There are not enough resources. While some would argue the focus should be on white teenagers, how does one discount the multiple murders in places like Chicago perpetrated by gang members of various races and ethnicities?
Yes, there is a difference between a slug who kills elementary school children and gang confrontations. But children get killed under either scenario. There is a significant difference between the motives of the Texas shooter and the guy in Tulsa who killed multiple people because he thought a surgeon botched his back surgery.
Buy-back programs are really less than effective — particularly, as there are more mass killings and people believe they must arm themselves going forward. Cal Thomas, in a column appearing in last Friday’s Times News, suggested gun bans are not the answer. Rather, we should return to teaching ancient values. I shall not disparage Cal, but it would seem he may be a bit out of touch.
I personally favor limits on assault weapons’ sales and also sales of multiple clips. Many would respond that solves nothing, but even a token effort would be better than nothing. More importantly, we must make sure law enforcement officers are trained to confront the perpetrators and have the right equipment, i.e., radios, etc. The more we learn about Uvalde, the more shocking are the law enforcement errors that affected almost every aspect of the response to the shooter.
One thing we need from the politicians is respect for both sides of the issue. Hysteria doth not win the day, whether it be bans and wholesale confiscation of weapons or the angry politician who sees red when any gun law changes are proposed.
The right to bear arms does not encompass encouraging no limits on sales of any firearms. The NRA is, first and foremost, a lobbying group, intent on receiving funds from its members.
It perpetrates anger and fear among gun owners and thrives on the cash its campaign brings in.
If the Republican leadership in the House and Senate wanted to come up with some measures addressing the problem, it certainly could. It might be an act of patriotism to produce something more than: “Gee, I’m sorry those kids were killed but our gun rights trump all.”
Because I do favor limits on assault weapons’ sales and sales of multiple clips, I do not support legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing firearms from 18 to 21. As with alcohol sales, it is stupid and hypocritical to tell an 18-year-old he/she can join the Armed Forces and go to war with assault weapons but he/she is not allowed to buy guns until age 21 is achieved. Being willing to give your life for your country should result in some purchase privileges.
The Republicans should be riding high going into midterm elections given inflation and the utter unpopularity of Joe Biden. Clearly some of their base opposes any action that would restrict “the right to bear arms” in any way.
However, the NRA and others never concede the context of the Second Amendment:
“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Note the words “well-regulated militia.” Does this not mean the National Guard and the “control” of the arms of the “militia”? What is to be regulated? Could it be the right to “keep and bear arms”?
Look, starting with Columbine, the dynamic of mass shootings entered another orbit. If one can purchase rifles, shotguns and pistols, cannot we “regulate” assault weapons and multiple clip sales? How many elementary school children must die before some “regulations” are imposed?