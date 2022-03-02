It turns out that when it come to battle, our Times News’ readers proved to be very aggressive.
On the first vote, our readers chose to attack rather than wait for the rest of the army or to defend against the possibility of attack from Sudley Springs.
Historically, Gen. Pierre Gustave Toutant (P.G.T.) Beauregard had better information on the Federal movements than what our readers had, thanks in part to spies in Washington plus an engineer, Capt. Edward Porter Alexander, who spotted the large dust cloud made by the soldiers marching from Sudley Springs.
However, Gen. Irvin McDowell sent a brigade, along with some artillery, back to Blackburn Ford to demonstrate against the Confederate lines there while sending soldiers to the bridge to occupy the Rebels there. Because of this, especially when a Federal cannon put a shot into his headquarters while he was eating breakfast, Beauregard was reluctant to take forces from Blackburn or Mitchell’s ford to defend his left and never brought the full weight of his army into the battle. Gen. James Longstreet, who played such a big role in our readers’ battle, never left Blackburn Ford during the historical battle.
The Confederates did make some movement to defend against the troops coming from Sudley Springs. Col. Nathan G. “Shank” Evans, commanding the forces at the bridge, figured out McDowell’s bluff, thanks to the information from Capt. Alexander, and divided his forces, leaving a small number behind to defend against McDowell’s bluff while marching the rest to meet the advance from Sudley Springs.
By voting to attack, our readers brought the entire strength of the army to the vicinity of the bridge to counter the attacking Federals, just not the one coming from Sudley Ford. This action resulted in us picking-off the Federal brigade historically sent by Gen. McDowell to harass the Confederates at Blackburn Ford.
The action also led to our first surprise when the Federals from Sudley Springs attacked. Fortunately, since our readers brought the whole army to the bridge, spoiling McDowell’s flanking attack, we had the numbers to counter the surprise. This set-up our next vote.
On the next vote, the readers again went for the most aggressive option — sweep the Federal left.
This time Gen. McDowell, the computer actually, moved quicker. Leaving a couple of brigades to decoy our forces on the Sudley Springs side of the creek, he brought his forces together on the other side to give him superior numbers against our flanking attack.
This also creates another deviation from history. Because the battle moved to the other side of Bull Run Creek instead of fighting on Henry Hill, Gen. Thomas Jonathan Jackson, who we today know as “Stonewall” Jackson, never made his famous stand on that hill earning him that nickname.
What do we call him now?
Next historical point is the arrival of Gen. Joseph E. Johnston and his allowing the readers, acting as Beauregard, to remain in command even though he was the senior general.
This happened in the real battle. Gen. Johnston was senior to Beauregard — even thought Beauregard always felt he should be senior, having commanded at Fort Sumter — and when he arrived by train along with the rest of the army from the Shenandoah Valley, he allowed Beauregard to remain in command while he coordinated troops and supplies coming up from the rear. Just as he did in our battle.
I always had in mind that if the battle went bad for the readers I would have an option in the vote to turn command over to Gen. Johnston. We never needed it.
Perhaps it was due to the 1,000-plus deaths the army suffered on the first day, but on the next vote our readers chose the less aggressive option, to wear them down and counterattack. This proved to be an amazing call.
Gen. McDowell, (the computer), anticipated us to continue to be aggressive and deployed his artillery to defend against an attack at first light. The Federal artillery on the Centerville road was positioned to cover the grounds in front of the Federal soldiers while screened from our massed artillery by a forest. The rest of the artillery was stationed to fire on the bridge and cover the unnamed ford on our left. (I now believe that ford is called Farmer’s Ford.) Our artillery opened fire at first light, but when we didn’t advance across the bridge by 8 a.m., McDowell switched from defense to offense and attacked before redeploying his artillery. This opened the door for our counterattack.
From that point on the battle was more like the Battle of Second Manassas, with Gen. Jackson fighting the Federal center while Gen. Longstreet surprised them on the flank.
In both the historical Battle of First Manassas and our readers’ battle, the Federal army was routed. The difference being that we had the numbers to cut-off the Yankees’ retreat and bag the whole lot.
The biggest difference between the historical battle and our readers’ was the bloodshed. In the original battle, the Confederates suffered 387 killed and 1,582 wounded while the Federals suffered 481 killed and 1,011 wounded. The numbers recorded by our readers were more like the battles of Chickamauga or Gettysburg, with the Confederates suffering 2,780 dead and 5,591 wounded while the Federals suffered 2,880 dead and 5,795 wounded along with 205 desertions and 23,050 captured.
One last note, the appearance of Col. William T. Sherman at the end of the battle was not a joke. Sherman was a colonel at the Battle of First Manassas and his actions in covering the retreat of the routed Federal army earned him promotion to general. I always thought it was interesting that neither Sherman or U.S. Grant were generals at the start of the war.
Thus ends “You Fight the Battle.” I hope you enjoyed it. Maybe we could do it again in the future, around December or January. I’m thinking this time we might fight as Gen. Grant at Shiloh. Any thoughts?