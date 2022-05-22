I have attempted to play golf for the last 58 years. Never in the history of the game has anyone expended more energy with less success than I. Nevertheless, I continue to try.
I have also attempted, on numerous occasions, to “buy” a game. My latest foray into the use of dollars for pars (no reason for me to replace “pars” with “birdies” because I only make about four a year) is currently underway. I traded an almost new Ping putter for a new Ping putter, and I bought a new driver, a Tour Edge “Houdini.” It will be an escape act if the new driver gets me below 100 again.
My three lowest scores ever are 82s. My lowest handicap was 15 about the time my children showed up. Both are at or over 40. My game has never risen to the level of mediocrity.
Another symptom of my fruitless addiction to the game is watching the professionals play each week at some different and fabulous venue. The PGA Championship concludes today at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The course is fabulous; Tulsa not so much. Not only do I watch the PGA Tour, I scope out the PGA Tour of Champions and the LPGA. The women’s tour has more players who hit great iron shots than either men’s tour.
You may be aware of the current major controversy in men’s golf. Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Salman, who ordered the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, are attempting to “cherry-pick” the PGA Tour of its stars by offering huge sums of money at tournaments around the world on the LIV Tour.
As discussed by Christine Brennan in USA Today this week, the LIV Tour’s “front man” is Greg Norman. The Australian was apparently the second choice of Saudis: Jack Nicklaus recently disclosed they offered him $100 million to serve in the role now occupied by Norman. He declined.
Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood have been associated with the LIV Tour. Defection to LIV is prohibited by the PGA Tour. Mickelson initially praised LIV because it “exposed” the “greed” of the PGA Tour. He later made anti-Saudi comments about the Khashoggi murder. Now, he appears to have gone underground, even failing to defend his 2021 PGA Championship in Tulsa.
What we have here is a fight among multimillionaires for the right to make even more money. The LIV Tour’s existence has resulted in larger PGA Tour purses. The winner of LIV Tour events will receive multiple millions of dollars. Rich boys have been forced to choose.
But is there really a choice? How can the “sweetheart” Sergio or Mickelson or any other golf professional really hitch his star to the Saudis? While the United States, as a matter of foreign policy, must work with the Saudis, there is nothing but a moral sinkhole available for golfers. The human rights’ record of the Saudi royal family is abysmal. Women are not even second-class citizens.
According to the Brennan column, when asked about the Khashoggi murder, Norman replied: “Look, we’ve all made mistakes…” Good gracious alive, that is the kind of answer one would expect to hear from the Germans or Japanese in the run-up to World War II.
There may not be as many millions on the table for the winners of PGA Tour events as opposed to the LIV Tour. But last year, Mickelson’s official prize for winning the PGA at Kiawah Island was over $2 million. Somehow, those on the PGA Tour will get by.
I have not been approached to join the LIV Tour. But if the Saudi royal family does call, I shall decline and await a telegram from the PGA Tour of Champions. Of course, I do not believe telegrams are being transmitted these days.