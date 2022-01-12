More than 650,000 soldiers died during the Civil War. But that number pales next to the 1.5 million horses and mules that were killed.
Horses were essential to both armies. They were used by the cavalry and the artillery. They were used to transport wagonloads of wounded from the field. Trains and boats moved massive amounts of supplies, but when those materials arrived at the station or dock, it was horse-drawn wagons that got them to the soldiers in the field.
In the Army of the Potomac in 1863, more than 60,000 horses were needed. The cavalry had approximately 12,000 troopers. In the artillery, one Union battery of six guns required 72 horses just for the cannons, and there were 51 batteries. In addition, there were ordinance wagons supporting those guns. The Union wagons carrying supplies and wounded numbered between 6,000 and 7,000. Each of those wagons required four to six horses. Plus, don’t forget all the officers and their horses.
And that’s just one of several armies in the field at that time.
The U.S. government spent $124 million purchasing horses during the war. That was a lot of money in the 1860s. It was so much that after a Confederate raid captured a general and several horses, President Abraham Lincoln reportedly said, “I can make more generals, but horses cost money.”
Even in our mountainous region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the bulk of the fighting was done by cavalry or mounted infantry, which could move quickly along the old stage road. The Battle of Kingsport in 1864 was an all- cavalry battle.
All those horses meant there were lot of mouths to feed. The daily feed rations for Union cavalry horses was 14 pounds of hay and 10 pounds of grain. Another regulation, for artillery horses, said 14 pounds of hay and 12 pounds of grain. Plus, horses need water just like we do. The problem is, during wartime these necessities were often in short supply or not available.
John M. Bowen, a graduate of the Royal Veterinary College in London and former director of the Middleburg Agricultural Research and Extension Center, a unit of Virginia Tech, said during a Civil War conference I attended at Tech, “The difficulty in getting food and water to the horses caused many problems. Often the horses would not receive any rations. Under difficult working conditions, many died of starvation and malnutrition. Worse was the fact that when hay was not available, the horses would be given grain without the complementary hay ration. As grazing animals, horses need a considerable amount of roughage in their diets. The lack of hay could result in colic, a gastric ailment that can be fatal to horses. The feeding of grain without a hay ration could also precipitate an attack of laminitis, an inflammatory condition of the foot that would render the horse lame and unfit for action. Many horses died as a result of these two ailments.”
Horses were ridden hard during the war. As an example, look at the 1864 raid on Saltville, which included the Battle of Kingsport.
The Union forces started in Knoxville and up in Kentucky. They came together before driving the Confederates out of Rogersville, then out of Kingsport the next day, then out of Bristol the next day, and then on to Marion, Wytheville and Saltville.
That kind of riding was tough on a horse. Men could sleep in the saddle; horses could not.
“Saddle sores commonly plagued army horses,” said Bowen. “An ill-fitting saddle, not uncommon with the standard issue McClellan saddle of the day, usually caused these sores. They also occurred when the blanket under the saddle rucked up, abraded and broke the skin, and created chronically infected weeping sores. Even today, this condition, ‘fistulous withers,’ is difficult to resolve.”
Horses were tough on the battlefield. They had to be because they were a primary target, especially in the artillery. A common tactic used in the capture of a battery was to gun down the horses in order to immobilize the guns, and then overrun them.
“Horses suffered wounds and abrasions from battle as well,” said Bowen. “Where there had been a cavalry action some horses would have saber and bullet wounds, which would be treated with what little medications were available at the time. Horses often became deliberate targets in battle. By killing and disabling artillery horses in particular, an army could immobilize the enemy’s artillery pieces, which would then have to be spiked and abandoned. Minie ball wounds on horses were sometimes tolerated by the horse, but over time would fester in superficial wounds, or be fatal if the bullet entered the lungs or abdomen. The horses would not initially show much pain or distress, but later would quietly collapse.”
The death of these horses was felt by the soldiers who rode them, especially in the Confederacy, where the bulk of the horses were brought from home and were the property of the soldiers.
On the second day at the Battle of Shiloh, Stanford’s Battery from Mississippi, part of Gen. A.P. Stewart’s Brigade, engaged a Federal battery during Gen. U.S. Grant’s counterattack before facing a charge from Union infantry. So many horses were killed or wounded that they were unable to pull the cannons off the field fast enough to avoid their capture.
Sgt. William Brown, Stanford’s Battery, would later write, “I felt sure we must all be killed and expected every moment to have the life jerked out of me by a cannon ball. I thought it impossible for a man to live many moments in that terrible storm. … My little bay horse had his hind leg nearly torn off by a piece of shell that seemed to burst six feet of my face. At the order to retire I remounted him and his last act of service was to carry me out of danger. … As the faithful animal stood there bleeding and shivering in pain, and I powerless to help him in return … I could not prevent the unmanly moisture in my eyes, and when we drove off and left him, I could not have felt it more keenly had I been leaving a wounded human friend.”