As we prepare for the New Year, I think all of us hope it will be better than the current year.
Each of us has a reason why this current year has been a regret. For some it will be that COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in this country and its impact upon nearly every aspect of our lives.
As I wrote two weeks ago, the first thing I do each morning is check John Osborne’s articles in this paper on COVID-19’s impact upon the eight counties in Upper East Tennessee.
I recognize that such a habit is not normal and somewhat perverse.
We have lost a significant number of our fellow citizens to the virus, and I am confident we will lose even more in the months to come. All one needs to do to confirm that belief is to look at the TV pictures of airports with the number of bodies crowded together — no social distancing — and not a face mask to be seen.
One can’t help but acknowledge the fact that the odds are a person will catch the COVID-19 virus in that short trip to see friends and family. The cost to that group and yourself can be significant.
As I write this column, Tennessee is now ranked one of the highest states in the nation for new COVID-19 cases. Keep in mind that posture of the Volunteer State when you plan your next holiday or attend that event with a large grouping of friends.
I would hope that the citizens of Tennessee and this nation will continue to wear a face mask, wash their hands with regularity, keep their 6 foot distance from others, and never lose sight of the fact that over 330,000 have died due to COVID-19. In many cases those deaths occurred suddenly and within a few days of a full and active life.
And when the vaccine becomes available in our area, please get the shot!
•••
Let me make a political observation concerning our current occupant of the White House, while he contemplates his departure and future political aspirations. I had feared he would run again in 2024, but his activities in 2020 read like a suicide note on a political future.
Since his loss in November he has expended most of his time playing golf at one of his resorts or trying to figure out how to overcome a 7 million popular vote deficit, by the courts or strong-arming Republican legislators in the battleground states.
Trump’s attitude is an odd one. Most individuals in such a situation would be looking for jobs or assisting in such job searching for his administration’s team and not passing out pardons for his friends and cronies.
All Trump’s activities are counterproductive, and even his most adamant supporters must recognize that the $270 million Trump collected for his legal activities fund to fight his post-electoral defeat will not go to the effort to reverse his 7 million vote loss to President-elect Joe Biden but rather to his own fund.
I am particularly impressed with the low-key approach by Biden in his current posture and his refusal to engage in a back-and-forth verbal attacks on Trump or complain about Trump’s failure to follow precedent in the normal transition from one administration to another.
Trump’s activities this year will be remembered in 2024.
Thank you for reading the Kingsport Times News, as well as my column this past year. Your support has been appreciated.