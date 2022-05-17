After being postponed for two years in a row because of COVID-19, the American Battlefield Trust’s annual conference scheduled for Chantilly, Virginia, finally took place. So I packed my bag, grabbed my camera and with Creedence Clearwater Revival in the car’s CD player, headed that way.
It was my first out-of-town trip since I went to the American Battlefield Trust’s annual conference in Lexington, Kentucky, in 2019.
Getting to Chantilly is simple. You get on I-81 heading north and drive until you get bored (but not as bored as driving to Gettysburg), then turn onto I-66 toward Washington, D.C. It’s about a six-hour drive.
Not too far into the trip, somewhere near the exit for Virginia Tech, I noticed one of those yellow advisory signs in the median and it read “Adjust driving for weather conditions, next 9 miles.” Don’t you adjust your driving for weather all the time? What makes these 9 miles so special? Does this mean I can drive like a bat out of hell in the rain and snow for all the other miles on I-81 in Virginia? There must be a story behind that sign.
I had my directions for how to get to the hotel from I-66 once I got to Chantilly. I even pre-drove the route a few times in street view on Google maps. But I hadn’t counted on how much road construction there would be on I-66 in the city and how it would change things.
As I arrived in Chantilly, I started to look for signs for Route 28-Sully Road or signs for the convention center. As I got into the construction zone (it looks like they are changing I-66 from six to 12 lanes) I spotted a sign that read "28-Dulles Airport." But there were no convention center signs so I skipped that one, not wanting to go to the airport. I was ready to take the next exit but that sign read 28-Centerville so I figured the next exit was mine.
It wasn’t. I had missed my exit and was now heading into Washington, D.C. at 4 p.m. through one massive construction zone. I started to look for an exit that I could get off on and head back the other way, but exit after exit was either closed or under construction. As I was passing signs announcing toll roads ahead with $4 and $5 tolls, (I swear I thought one said $9), I finally found an exit that I could get off and back on.
While heading back toward the exit, traffic stopped long enough so I could carefully check my directions. I was going to look just for Route 28 West and ignore the other part. This tactic successfully brought me to the correct exit and I drove the rest of the way to the hotel with no problems.
One of the many neat things about these ABT conventions is the tours guided by some of the best historians in the country. But, because of COVD-19, a few of my tours were changed.
Originally, my Thursday tour was supposed to be Arlington Cemetery. But that was no longer being done, so I chose instead “Tracing an American Fighting Force: A visit to the National Museum of the U.S. Army.” I had donated to the building of this museum, so although I was disappointed at not going to Arlington, I was excited to see this newly opened museum. I will be writing about it in the future.
My Friday tour, “George Washington’s World: Mount Vernon and Old Town Alexandria,” was still on. It was my first trip to Mount Vernon. And yes I will be writing about this in the future as well.
Saturday’s tour also felt the wrath of COVID-19. I was originally scheduled for Harpers Ferry, but the two-year delay claimed that one as well. In its place I chose “Twice Baptized: An Overview of the Battles of First and Second Manassas.” Spending the day with historians and park rangers leading us around the battlefield explaining what was happening where, reading quotes from the people involved and telling stories from both battles was fun and interesting. We even ate lunch on the battlefield. Oh, and yes, I will be writing about this sometime as well.
COVID-19 raised its ugly head one last time on my trip at the end of the Saturday tour. On the way back from the Manassas battlefield, our bus captain received word that someone at the convention had tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the closing banquet would still go on that night, but food could be sent to our rooms if we chose. When we arrived back at the hotel, I saw people starting to mask up.
Back at my room I couldn’t decide if I wanted to go to the banquet. I am vaccinated and boosted and I had masks if needed. But we were close to Washington, D.C., one of the top 10 hot spots in the nation for the latest version of COVID-19.
I came up with a historical way to decide.
George Washington suffered through a yellow fever outbreak, caught the disease, and survived. When yellow fever broke out during the American Revolution, he was immune. So I pulled out a quarter and flipped it. If Washington came up, I would go to the banquet. If it came up tails, I would fly away.
It came up tails. I ate in my room and checked out early, very early, the next morning. The clerk and I were the only people in the lobby when I left.
Back home, I called my doctor an arranged for a COVID-19 test. The results came back negative.
I missed the closing banquet where they announce where next year's convention will be. But the rumor is that 2023’s convention is going to be in Franklin, Tennessee. Looking forward to it if it is. That could mean trips to the Stones River battlefield, Nashville and the Franklin battlefield.
If you like history, and want to get in on the action of preserving it, check out the American Battlefield Trust at www.battlefields.org/