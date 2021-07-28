With July coming to an end, it’s time to look ahead to what’s happening at our region’s historic sites for the month of August.
Netherland Inn
The Netherland Inn Lo Country Boil is Aug. 14. Enjoy Frogmore Stew along with singing and dancing at the Kingsport Farmers Market. For those who can’t eat shrimp, there is a salad, chicken, baked potato and bread alternative. You will want to get your tickets as soon as possible at https://thenetherlandinn.com/the-netherland-inn-lo-country-boil/. All proceeds from the Lo Country Boil are used to augment and maintain the inn.
The inn will be closed that Saturday but will reopen on Sunday, Aug 15.
Exchange Place
There is plenty of good news coming from Exchange Place Living History Farm. In case you missed it in Sunday’s Kingsport Times News, Exchange Place is gearing back up for its Fall Folk Arts Festival Sept. 25 and 26, plus it is adding a new event: Heritage Summer Sunday.
Heritage Summer Sunday will mark the first time Exchange Place will be open to the public since December 2019. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of all normal events last year except for Witches Wynd, which was done virtually. In 2021, the Spring Garden Fair and Farm Fest were also canceled.
For those people who have missed strolling the grounds, organizers said this will be a perfect opportunity to reacquaint yourself with the site and to meet the new sheep that were born earlier this year. For the many people who have moved into the region throughout the past year, Heritage Summer Sunday will allow new residents to finally experience Exchange Place in person.
This event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 2 until 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with those under the age of 12 admitted free. All proceeds go toward the care of the farm’s resident animals and the continued restoration and preservation of the historic site, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
Historic Blountville
Check out the new Sullivan County Heritage Museum located inside the Sullivan County Heritage Tourism Information Center at 1575 Highway 394 in Blountville. Officials say their collections are growing and they have been working behind the scenes to add unique historical displays and museum pieces to the collection.
In addition, the museum won a Pinnacle Award for Attraction of the Year in May. The mission of the museum is to preserve and present our local history. The museum is open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
Cherokee Heritage Day is coming to Sycamore Shoals on Aug. 28. The history of this site in Elizabethton is linked to the traditions and influence of the native Cherokee. This event gives you the opportunity to learn about Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historical presentations. Activities include traditional Cherokee dance, music, language, cooking demonstrations, and skills such as basketmaking, finger weaving, beadwork and woodcarving.
Among the people expected to be there is Micah Swimmer of Cherokee, North Carolina. Swimmer has dedicated his life and career to preserving the Cherokee language and culture. Micah is currently working as the Cherokee language and cultural specialist for the Eastern Band’s Human Resources Department. Swimmer will be teaching two Cherokee language classes during Cherokee Heritage Day.
In other events at Sycamore Shoals, if you are looking to improve your frontier skills, you might try the tomahawk throwing workshop on Aug. 10.
Discover the unique skill of 18th century tomahawk throwing by joining Ranger Jason Davis for a hands-on tutorial. Topics will include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the early American frontier as well as proper technique and release for throwing with safety and accuracy.
Preregistration is required for this workshop that is limited to six people, and the cost is $6. Register at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/ sycamore-shoals. No children younger than 12. Parents who wish to be present but not participate need not register. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Bring your own water. All other supplies will be provided. Please don’t bring your own tomahawk unless it is an 18th century reproduction. Meet inside Fort Watauga. The event is subject to cancellation in case of significantly inclement weather.