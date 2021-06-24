Chasing fireflies is one of the summer rituals every kid enjoys. What could be more awesome than a bug that glows in the dark, is easy to catch, and won’t bite you? I bet every Kingsport kid — young and old — has enjoyed catching fireflies and looking at them in amazement.
Firefly numbers appear to be dropping. We don’t have good data because no one has actually made a scientific count. But I remember fields aglow with fireflies here in Kingsport 30 years ago. Today, that is rare. There is general agreement among people who study insects that there are fewer fireflies today than in the past.
Fireflies are good bugs to have in your yard. Their light is beautiful and just plain fun. Firefly larvae eat snails, slugs and other soft-bodied pests in your garden. They are part of the balance of nature we need.
Do you want more fireflies? You can help increase their numbers if you understand how they live.
Fireflies are not actually flies at all. They are a type of beetle, and there are about 2,000 species of fireflies spread among all the continents except Antarctica. About 170 species live in North America.
Most fireflies lay their eggs on rotting logs, leaf litter or moist soil. They like springs and bogs. The eggs hatch in two to three weeks, and grub-like larvae emerge. They hunt voraciously for soft-bodied bugs. When fully grown, the larvae find a nice rotting log or some moist leaves and pupate (like when a caterpillar turns into a butterfly). Adults typically emerge in late spring or early summer.
The adult emerges but doesn’t live long, just a few weeks to a few months, depending on the species. Most don’t eat. They have one job: Find a mate and create the next generation of fireflies.
Typically, the male flies around and flashes his light in a characteristic way to announce his presence to females. The female responds with flashes of her own, while she is sitting on the ground or on a plant. Fireflies of each species have their own complex flashing patterns, which help them find their kin. Each species, in addition to using a unique code of flashing lights, may also search at different times of the evening. For example, some species tend to flash at early dusk, while others flash only after full darkness has occurred.
I have watched fireflies in Kingsport create a “J pattern” at dusk. They light up while flying a few feet above the grass, then rise about a foot before extinguishing their light. Closer to midnight, I’ve watched different fireflies give a three- or four-blink signal to prospective mates while flying high in a poplar tree near my house. Curiously, fireflies typically engage in a 20- to 60-minute “conversation” of flashing back and forth before getting together.
So, is there something you can do to have more fireflies?
First, you can restore some of their habitat. Recall their eggs are laid in moist, rotting wood or leaves, and the larvae feed in places like that. Set aside a portion of your yard and leave it in a semi-wild state.
Even a small area covered with moist leaves and some rotting wood can provide a firefly nursery. Moisture is important, both for the fireflies directly and to support their prey. The soft-bodied bugs they eat are generally most populous in moist areas.
You can also provide them with taller grass than the typical manicured 3-inch cut lawn. Maybe a portion of your yard can be allowed to grow to 6 inches or even a foot or so during the early summer firefly mating season.
Secondly, you need to avoid interfering with their flashing “conversations.” Electric lights can interfere with fireflies’ ability to communicate and find one another. Imagine the female, resting in high grass, trying to discern the small flashing signal of a male as it flies in front of a 150 watt spotlight. Turn off outside lights during firefly season, except when you actually need them.
Lastly, broad-spectrum insecticides and weed killers have been implicated in the death of fireflies. Insecticides can also kill the bugs fireflies prey on. If you use a lawn service, ask them to only apply insecticides and herbicides when they are really needed.
Support your friendly fireflies!