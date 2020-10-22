Healthy Kingsport

The new healthy eating — it means to live stronger and to empower others to do the same.
Food is a powerful tool.
A healthy diet helps support your immune systems and reduces inflammation.
That’s critical because inflammation and immune function play an important role in chronic conditions and infectious diseases like COVID-19.
MEET THE SUPERSTARS
1. Sweet potatoes — They are nutritional superstars. They’re loaded with carotenoids and are a good source of potassium and fiber. Toss sweet potatoes wedges with a bit of olive oil and roast until tender and lightly browned.
2. Mangoes — A cup of mangoes supplies roughly two-thirds of a day’s vitamin C, 10% of a day’s vitamin A, a decent dose of blood-pressure-lowering potassium and three grams of fiber.
3. Plain (0%) Greek yogurt — Fat-free (0%) unsweetened Greek yogurt has a pleasant tartness that’s a perfect foil for the natural sweetness of berries, bananas or your favorite whole-grain cereal. (0% fat free yogurt has twice the protein of ordinary yogurt.)
4. Broccoli — It’s loaded with vitamin C, carotenoids, vitamin K and folate. Steam until it’s bright green and just tender. Add a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and a spritz of fresh lemon juice.
5. Wild salmon — Fatty fish like salmon, which are rich in omega-3 fats, may help reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
6. Oatmeal — Oatmeal (quick, old-fashioned or steel-cut) makes a great whole-grain breakfast. Each half cup (dry) or plain rolled oats has 4 grams of fiber — roughly half of it the soluble kind that helps lower cholesterol.
7. Garbanzo beans chickpeas — All beans are rich in protein, fiber, copper, folate, iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc. Add a handful to your tossed salad or stir them into your vegetable stew, curries or soups.
This is just to name a few of the superstar “super foods.” Most have been reported to help lower our risk of developing certain chronic diseases, cancer and heart disease, the leading killers in the majority of Western countries. They help us not only with antioxidant effects, but also by immune-system enhancement, estrogen-metabolism alteration, apoptosis (cancer cell death), DNA damage repair, and the detoxification of carcinogens (cancer-causing compounds).
ABOUT HEALTHY KINGSPORT
Healthy Kingsport’s mission is to create a sustainable community culture of healthy living by promoting awareness, influencing policy and enhancing infrastructure. The organization’s vision is a community where healthy living is the norm.