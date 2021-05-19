By September 1864, Atlanta had fallen. As the Hawkins Boys marched into Palmetto, Georgia, they found the Army of Tennessee in a demoralized state. The men were still upset with the change in command and how the army had been handled. Soldiers from Georgia, so close to home, began deserting in large numbers. So serious was the situation that President Jefferson Davis, joined by other officials from Richmond, came to Georgia to see for themselves how bad things were and to try to inspire the troops.
As Davis and his party reviewed the men, they were heckled with chants of “We want Joe Johnston.”
Davis addressed the soldiers on that point. “I have heard that some have been dissatisfied with the removal of Gen. Joe E. Johnston and the appointment of General (John Bell) Hood; but, my brave and gallant heroes, I say, I have done what I thought best for your good,” the president said.
It was Davis’ last words that caught the attention of the crowd, especially the Tennesseans.
“Soon we commence our march to Kentucky and Tennessee. Be of good cheer, for within a short while your faces will be turned homeward and your feet will press Tennessee soil, and you will tread your native heath, amid the blue-grass regions and pastures green of your native homes. We will flank General Sherman out of Atlanta, tear up the railroad and cut off his supplies, and make Atlanta a perfect Moscow of defeat to the Federal army. Situated as he is in an enemy’s country, with his communication all cut off, and our army in the rear, he will be powerless,” Davis said.
After Davis and his party left, activity in the army increased. Gen. William J. Hardee, the Hawkins Boys’ corps commander who had been passed over for command of the army in favor of Hood, was sent to Charleston, South Carolina, to take command there. Their division commander, Gen. Frank Cheatham, was promoted again to corps commander in Hardee’s place. Gen. John C. Brown took command of Cheatham’s Division.
Change came to the 19th Tennessee as well. With Col. Francis Walker dead, there was no longer any reason for the 19th to remain in Maney’s Brigade, so they were returned to their old brigade still under the command of Gen. Otho Strahl. Lt. Col. Carrick Heiskell from Rogersville and the original captain of the Hawkins Boys, was promoted to colonel and given command of the regiment.
At the outbreak of the Civil War, Heiskell could have attempted to use his status and family name to avoid the fighting or at least get a high- ranking position, as many influential people did. Instead, he volunteered as a private in the Provisional Army of Tennessee.
Perhaps he was inspired by his grandfather, who enlisted in the Continental Army in Pennsylvania during the American Revolution.
“My grandfather, Joseph Brown, enlisted first in 1778 in John Hingston’s company of Col. Pomeroys’ regiment for six months,” Heiskell said. “His second enlistment was 1781 in Capt. Pennington’s company.”
Heiskell didn’t stay a private long. The first officers of the 19th Tennessee were elected by the men, and Heiskell’s efforts in organizing Company K were rewarded with his being elected 1st lieutenant. He was then quickly promoted to captain of the company. The company had first elected Abraham Fulkerson as their captain. However, he was promoted to the regimental staff, and Heiskell took command of the company which became known as the “Hawkins Boys” because they all came from Hawkins County.
Heiskell wrote about the early days of the war and the start of camp life. “I see the company’s muster, the regiment organized, see the daily drill, guard mounting, breakfast, dinner and as the westerning sun sinks to rest, I see the companies one by one take their places on dress parade,” Heiskell wrote. “What an array, how inspiring the music; how magnificent that long and symmetrical line, a thousand men and more; and with what soldierly bearing they march and wheel and counter-march. I listen again to the jest and laugh, as we sit and smoke and take our rest around the camp fire when the day’s deeds are done. I hear ‘taps’ sounded and lights are out; and silence reigns; broken save by the tread or challenge of the lone sentinel.”
Heiskell also remembered some of the troubles that his Hawkins Boys caused him in those early days. “And so camp life begins, punctuated now and again by some breach of discipline varied by some amusing prank played upon unwary citizens visiting camp,” he wrote. “Here is one with a load of watermelons. One fellow is buying a melon at one end of the wagon and two are helping themselves at the other end. Another is a man making complaint to John Webster, one of the Hawkins Boys, that the soldiers had stolen his chickens and geese and ducks. ‘And ducks too,’ said John. ‘They ought to be shot — the idea of a soldier of the Nineteenth stealing ducks’ and then a duck quacked under John’s coat.”
Although wounded at the Battle of Chickamauga and sent to a hospital, he refused to leave his men for long. Though unfit for duty, he rejoined the regiment just before the Battle of Peach Tree Creek near Atlanta.
When Atlanta fell, Heiskell, still on crutches, was supposed to be evacuated by train, but Gen. Sherman had destroyed the rail lines out of the city. Trapped and almost alone, the 19th Tennessee had already marched out thinking their lieutenant colonel safely on a train, Heiskell had to come up with something, or become a guest of Gen. Sherman.
“In this extremity, I paid a negro a silver dollar, the only money I had, to get me a horse from Capt. Winston, a friend of mine,” Heiskell said, “and on this horse I left Atlanta late in the evening as the shadows of night gathered in.”
Heiskell caught up with the regiment and was promoted to colonel in time for Hood’s Tennessee campaign. He would continue to command the Hawkins Boys and the rest of the men through some of the toughest times of the war.