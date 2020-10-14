The six days of leave that the men of Company K actually got to spend with their loved-ones in Hawkins County came to an end far too soon. The next thing the Hawkins Boys knew, they were saying sad goodbyes and boarding the train to Knoxville.
The 19th Tennessee regimental historian William Worsham wrote, “What a joy to be at home. More than a year had gone by, months of danger, of anxious waiting by loved ones at home. Reader, did time ever fly more rapidly with you at one time more than another? If so, you can appreciate, when we say we had scarcely finished shaking hands of welcome until the goodbye, ‘God bless you,’ were ringing in our ears. How quickly these six days went by. No doubt many reluctantly gave up the comforts around the old hearthstones, for the cold campfires and rigid discipline of army life. But duty calls and we must go.”
When they arrived in Knoxville, the men learned that Col. Francis Walker was on temporary assignment elsewhere and Lt. Col. B.F. Moore was commanding the regiment. Moore was a strict disciplinarian who wouldn’t put up with any of the antics of the Hawkins Boys. At one point Moore had one of the sentinels arrested for failing to challenge him when he approached. The poor soul was released the next day, but everyone then knew that you didn’t want to cross Moore.
When the men finally arrived at Murfreesboro, they were reunited with Walker and learned of the changes to the army. The big army once commanded by Albert Sidney Johnston was now divided into two armies, the Army of Mississippi, which was in Vicksburg, and the Army of Tennessee under the command of Gen. Braxton Bragg. The 19th Tennessee was assigned to Gen. Leonidas Polk’s corps of Bragg’s army.
December 1862 was peaceful until the day after Christmas, when cavalry patrolling between Murfreesboro and Nashville ran into Union infantry. It seemed Gen. William S. Rosecrans and the Union Army of the Cumberland were on the march. Bragg quickly gave orders for the army, then scattered around Murfreesboro to move into position to give the approaching Yankees a warm reception near the banks of Stones River.
On the evening of Dec. 30, the two armies were so close that their bands took turns playing songs. When one on one side finished a song, a band on the other side would start. Later that night Bragg set his army into motion for an attack at first light.
In the morning Bragg struck. Gen. William J. Hardee’s corps attacked and bent back the Federal right while Polk attacked the center, initially pushing it back. The 19th Tennessee was at first being held in reserve, but when Polk’s attack faltered, they were sent to the front.
The Hawkins Boys with the rest of the regiment moved forward until they reached a rock wall. It was there that a shell burst against the wall in front of the men of Company I. The causality list would simply read, “Company I, two dead and six wounded at rock wall.”
Now the regiment charged the Federal line and the battery that struck the wall. It was at this point that one of the Hawkins Boys distinguished himself on the field of battle.
“In this charge the color- bearer was shot down and as the colors were falling Corporal Mason, of the color guard, seized them and bore them aloft as a beacon for the regiment through the storm of battle. Mason was of Company K, a brave, daring fellow, who never let the colors lag” wrote Worsham.
The 19th Tennessee kept pushing forward, capturing the battery and driving the Federal line farther and farther back. Eventually they reached the Nashville and Chattanooga railroad, where the Yankees took up a strong position behind the embankment as darkness brought an end to the fighting.
Hardee and Polk had bent the Federal right back until their line looked like a V on the map. Bragg expected the Yankees to retreat the next day, but when they didn’t he resumed the battle — this time on the Federal left.
The battle started out well but the V shape of the Federal line allowed Rosecrans to quickly shift men and artillery to where it was needed. By the end of the day the Confederates were driven back with heavy losses.
The next day Confederate cavalry scouting toward Nashville reported a large body of troops, East Tennessee Unionist, were arriving to reinforce Rosecrans. Bragg had had enough. Rosecrans could replace his losses while Bragg could not. He ordered the army to retreat to Tullahoma, Tennessee. The move would be risky for the 19th Tennessee, their position so far forward on the battlefield meant that they would be among the last to leave. If the movement were discovered, Rosecrans could attack with overwhelming force, trap them against the river and destroy them.
Saturday night into Sunday morning, Jan. 3-4, the 19th Tennessee slipped safely across Stones River under cover of darkness and began marching toward Tullahoma.
The Hawkins Boys suffered several losses in the battle. Among the dead were Charles Miller, Charles Fudge and E.W. Marshall. Among the wounded were Lt. W.B. Miller and Sgt. J.T. Huffmaster, who was captured as well. Another of the Hawkins Boys wounded was John Carmack. Carmack had been wounded at the battle of Shiloh, recovered and rejoined Company K only to be wounded again.
When Company K arrived in Tullahoma, some reorganization had to be done to the 19th Tennessee. Maj. Rufus Jarnagin had been killed at Stones River so now Carrick Heiskell, the Hawkins Boys’ captain, was promoted to major of the regiment. J.H. Huffmaster was named captain replacing Heiskell while William Etter became 1st lieutenant, W.B Miller 2nd lieutenant and C.C. Spears 3rd lieutenant.
The bloodshed at Stones River surpassed that of Shiloh, and there were bigger battles yet to be fought in the new year.