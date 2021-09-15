The Battle of Nashville was a massive defeat for the Confederates. As the end of 1864 neared, there was little hope of cheer for the Hawkins Boys, even with the approach of Christmas. The army was in full retreat and the weather continued to be brutal. Yet they marched on.
Col. Carrick W. Heiskell, from Rogersville, who was originally captain of the Hawkins Boys before working his was up the ranks to command the 19th Tennessee Infantry, wrote about the dreary retreat from Tennessee.
“The behavior of the men on this retreat could not have been finer,” said Heiskell. “The weather was bitter cold. The frozen snow, swept by the north wind, made it impossible for us without tents and a very scant supply of blankets, to get warm and keep warm. Our retreat was not only burdened with the gloom of defeat, but it was through slush and wet and imminent peril of attack by the oncoming victors.”
Heiskell also noted, “Many of the men were bare-footed and many hatless, yet there was no emergency in all that masterly retreat that they failed to meet, and no duty required that they did not perform with alacrity, daring and efficiency.”
Performance of duty was about to be put to the test. Federal forces, led by a large cavalry contingent, was pressing the retreating army. Gen. John Bell Hood needed to buy time for his Army of Tennessee if it was to make its escape. To that effect, he placed a portion of his forces, including the 19th Tennessee, under the command of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest with orders to make a stand at a place called Anthony’s Hill so the rest of the army could escape.
“When the fight at Anthony’s Hill was approaching, the nineteenth was three miles in advance. We returned to the fight at a double quick,” wrote Heiskell. “I stood near Forrest as two pieces of captured cannon, horses, everything complete, were driven past him. And for the first time, I realized the force of the expression, ‘his eyes flashed fire.’ Amidst the clearing smoke of the contest, and shouts of victory, it seemed to me that real fire flashed from his eyes. He sat on his horse the very God of War.”
“The next morning we fought again. I commanded the brigade,” Heiskell recalled. “The alacrity with which that half-starved, half-clad remnant of Strahl’s proud brigade shouted and sprang to the charge and swept the Federal cavalry from the field, was a wonderful feat of arms. I think it was the most gallant sight I witnessed during the whole war.”
The success at Anthony’s Hill allowed the army to escape pursuit, but not hunger. Food had been in short supply at the start of the Tennessee Campaign; now it was almost non-existent and the soldiers were growing desperate.
“Orders were strict against foraging,” said Heiskell. “William Phipps and James Havely (two of the remaining Hawkins Boys) fell in with a vicious turkey gobbler, which after a great strategy they captured. In doing so, one of them dropped a note-book with his name in it. They came to me in great trouble, fearing the book would be found and they be punished. But the book was never found. The boys stuffed that turkey with dough and corn — putting these down his throat with a stick. And when they killed and cooked him, I was invited to help eat him. It was the fattest fowl I ever ate.”
Hood’s army finally returned to Alabama and recrossed the Tennessee River. It was a sad time for the army as it was just 43 days from the time Hood crossed the river at Florence on his way into Tennessee. Hood didn’t stop in Alabama, but turned west and headed on to Mississippi, where the men hoped the new year would bring new shoes and clothes at Corinth. But it was not to be.
“We expected to draw clothing at Corinth, but there was none for us. Many of us without shoes, our clothing ragged and torn, pants hanging in threads at the bottom. Some had only a piece of a coat, and the crown of their hats all gone, partly the effect of bullets. The bare-footed had sore and bleeding feet, and each foot was loathed to follow the other as they moved,” regimental musician William Worsham wrote.
Finally the army stopped marching in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Jan 13, 1865. It was there that Gen. Hood resigned from command of the Army of Tennessee. When Hood filed his report on the Tennessee campaign to Richmond he wrote, in part, the following. “From Palmetto (Georgia) to Spring Hill the campaign was all that I could have desired. The fruits ought to have been gathered at that point. At Nashville, had it not have been for an unfortunate event, which could not justly have been anticipated, I think we would have gained a complete victory. It is my firm conviction that, notwithstanding that disaster, I left the army in better spirits and with more confidence in itself, than it had at the opening of the campaign.”
When Hood first took command of the army just north of Atlanta in 1864, it numbered 60,000 troops. Now he left that same army in Tupelo in 1865 with roughly 18,000.