Gen. John Bell Hood, commanding the Confederate Army of Tennessee, had lost Atlanta to Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman and his Union Army group in early September, 1864. Now he had a plan to retake the town.
Hood had retreated from Atlanta to the southwest. Now he would march around the town and seize the railroad north toward Chattanooga, cutting Sherman off from his base of supplies and his only line of retreat. Sherman would either have to stay in Atlanta and starve, or give up the town and fight his way back north on ground of Hood’s choosing.
It was a good plan, except Hood failed to take into consideration the size of Sherman’s forces.
Sherman divided his troops. He came out of Atlanta after Hood with a force nearly twice Hood’s size while leaving a force equal to Hood’s behind to hold the town. Sherman drove Hood toward Chattanooga the same way he had driven Gen. Joe Johnston toward Atlanta earlier that year.
Heading into East Tennessee was not good for Hood and his army. Both Chattanooga and Knoxville had Union garrisons and the region was pro-Union on top of that. It would be a simple matter for Hood to find himself trapped between Federal forces.
Hood then came up with a new plan. He would avoid East Tennessee by circling around through Alabama and cut the railroads between Nashville and Chattanooga. He would then capture Nashville, resupplying his army there before heading into Kentucky to recruit fresh troops. He was sure Sherman would be forced to follow in an effort to stop him and thus pull the Union army out of Georgia.
It would be the start of some of the most miserable and bloody times for the Hawkins Boys.
When they arrived in Tuscumbia, Alabama, the Hawkins Boys hoped to find supplies waiting for them for their march to Nashville. Instead, they discovered that the broken- down railroad and the system of supply used by the Confederate quartermaster corps had failed the Army of Tennessee. Unwilling to wait for very long, Hood prepared to march his poorly clothed and hungry army toward Tennessee. But as the army begin to move, another general stepped up and tried to ease the suffering of his barefoot soldiers.
H.K. Nelson, from one of the Tennessee regiments added to Gen. Otho Strahl’s Brigade along side the Hawkins Boys and 19th Tennessee, wrote in a letter how Gen. Frank Cheatham came to the aid of his Tennessee boys.
“One evening after having bivouacked, General Cheatham, ‘Old Frank’ we called him, came along and called for the ‘barefooted boys’” Nelson wrote. “He went with them to the slaughter pen and had them to take the beef hides and cut moccasins and whang them on their feet, turning the hairy side in. However ridiculous it may have looked those moccasins served a good purpose.”
Thanks to Cheatham, the “boys” started toward Tennessee with new “shoes.” But far more serious problems lay ahead. Now Mother Nature turned against the men with cold weather and an early snowfall.
“So poorly clothed were we that we could not but expect to suffer as the winter had set in with a perfect blizzard,” wrote William Worsham, regimental musician for the 19th Tennessee. “We started out early in the morning of November 21st, one of the coldest days of the winter. The wind blew almost a hurricane in our faces and with the snow was almost blinding. All day long we plodded through this storm, so slow we could hardly keep warm.
“Late in the evening we halted for the night, passing it without rest or comfort to our weary and cold bodies” Worsham said. “The next morning the storm had not abated, but had grown in intensity; yet on we went, combating wind, sleet and snow.
“The second night we went into camp the snow and ice covered everything and we had a jolly time in starting our fires. The trees, being frozen, fell quickly and with a crash and a rattle, falling among the men which kept them on the lookout all the time from being caught beneath them.” Worsham said.
Nelson remembered the soldiers were so hungry they raided Cheatham’s tent. “In desperation some of the boys went to ‘Marse Frank’s’ headquarters and took a barrel of hardtack from his tent and also a nicely cooked ham of fresh pork” Nelson said.
The Hawkins Boys marched on. A few days later they heard cheering coming from ahead. They soon found the reason. Suspended across the road from one tree to another was a canvas with the inscription “Tennessee, a grave or a free home.”
The men of Company K from Hawkins were back in their home state.
Oh yes, and Sherman? He stopped at the Georgia-Alabama line and returned to Atlanta. He dispatched Gen. George H. Thomas and his army to Nashville and then set Atlanta to the torch and started his famous march to the sea.
None of Hood’s plans had gone as he intended. Now he was racing to capture Nashville before the Federal forces could combine there.