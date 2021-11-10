For the first time in months the Hawkins men, along with the rest of the 19th Tennessee Infantry Regiment, received proper food and some new clothing as they rested with what remained of the Army of Tennessee in Tupelo, Mississippi, in the early months of 1865. They were also waiting for a new commanding officer to replace Gen. John Bell Hood, who had resigned.
The Confederacy was in shambles. Gen. Hood’s failure had lost the state of Tennessee; Gen. William T. Sherman had marched across Georgia, capturing Savannah, and was now moving into the Carolinas; Gen. Philip Sheridan had defeated Confederate Gen. Jubal Early and destroyed the Shenandoah Valley; and Gen. U.S. Grant had Gen. Robert E. Lee pinned down, forced to defend Richmond.
Throughout the war, Confederate President Jefferson Davis had micromanaged affairs himself, preferring to run the army as commander-in-chief. Now in this darkest hour, he appointed Lee as general-in-chief and placed him in overall command of the army with the hope he could turn things around.
Lee’s first action was to reinstate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston to command and ordered him to bring the Army of Tennessee east and join with the troops in North and South Carolina to stop Gen. Sherman.
“Gen. Joseph E. Johnston took command of the army again, but it was not the army he turned over to Hood before reaching Atlanta,” said William Worsham, musician and historian for the 19th Tennessee. “It had lost the bloom and vigor of its former self, and was now composed of only about 18,500 infantry, and 2,300 cavalry. The artillery Hood turned over (surrendered) to (Union) Gen. George H. Thomas.”
The Hawkins Boys boarded the train heading east from Tupelo to Alabama as Gen. Johnston put the army in motion. But it was going to be a long, slow ride. The train averaged about six miles an hour. So slow that sometimes a soldier would jump from the train and run ahead to a house, ask for food, then run back and jump on the train.
It was also a hazardous ride. Twice the train derailed in Alabama and the Hawkins Boys slept alongside the tracks while the engine was put back on the rails.
From Selma, Alabama, the regiment boarded boats and floated downriver to Montgomery where, after a short stop, they would march. But when the time came, the regiment was not in the best shape for marching.
It seems that somehow Zack Smith, Company A, 19th Tennessee, acquired a mule in Selma and smuggled it on the boat. In Montgomery, he sold the animal for $1,600 in Confederate money and spent the whole thing on one big “drunk” for the regiment.
When the regiment moved out, marching was something of a challenge. But there would be plenty of time to sweat out the alcohol as they would march across most of Georgia, as there were few working railroads. Gen. Sherman had seen to that.
The race was on and Gen. Sherman was in the lead, marching through North Carolina while Johnston was arriving in South Carolina. Gen. Lee wrote to Johnston, “I am endeavoring to hold General Grant in check as long as possible and resist any attempt he may make to co-operate with the Federal forces in North Carolina. At this time nothing can be sent from here to your assistance, but should the enemy reach the Roanoke, I should endeavor to unite with you to strike him, or if opportunity occurred, to attack General Grant if he follows me rapidly.”
It had taken more than a month to move the army from Mississippi to South Carolina. Finally moving into North Carolina by trains again, the Hawkins Boys had to stop in the town of Salisbury and wait for another train due to the difference in the gauge of the tracks. The narrow gauge tracks leading out of town required a different size train, and those trains were tied up carrying supplies to North Carolina troops.
The Hawkins Boys stayed in Salisbury much longer than they expected, even attending Sunday services in an actual church for the first time in a long time. But they desperately wanted to move on. A combined force of North and South Carolina solders under the commands of Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard and Gen. Braxton Bragg was skirmishing with Gen. Sherman in the areas of Monroe’s Crossroads and Wise’s Forks. Confederate forces needed to unite quickly if there was to be any hope of defeating Sherman.
Everyone was anxious to get to the action moving toward Bentonville as they gathered to board the cars in Salisbury. But again the poorly organized railroad delayed them and this time pushed one general too far.
As one fully loaded train pulled out for the front, another loaded train just sat there, blocking the Hawkins Boys from boarding their train. After a considerable wait, Gen. Frank Cheatham had had enough and demanded to know where the conductor of the standing train was. When the conductor identified himself, Gen. Cheatham asked why he didn’t move his train and what the wait was. The conductor replied, in so many words, that it was none of the general’s business, at which point Cheatham punched the man, knocking him flat on the ground.
When the conductor picked himself up from the dirt, the offending train was quickly moved and the Hawkins Boys boarded their train with the rest of the 19th Tennessee.
The next evening, the men arrived at Smithfield, where they left the trains. The next morning, they began marching 20 miles toward the front. The roar of cannons could be heard in the distance.
The Hawkins Boys were marching toward the biggest battle fought on North Carolina soil, and the last one they would fight in the Civil War.