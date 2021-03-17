The arrival of June 1864 found the Hawkins Boys holding the high ground with the rest of the regiment on Pine Mountain, where Confederate Gen. Joe Johnston had established a new defensive line along Pine and Kennesaw Mountains just north of Marietta, Georgia.
Holding the high ground may have been good military strategy but Pine Mountain “made a considerable elbow” in the Confederate lines, according to William Worsham, regimental musician of the 19th Tennessee, which meant that it could be attacked from three sides and possibly cut off from the rest of the line — A fact that had been noticed by Corps Commander Lt. Gen. William J. Hardee and brought to the attention of Gen. Johnston.
Death of a “Christian soldier”
“On the morning of June 14th, Generals Johnston, (Leonidas) Polk, Hardee, (John Bell) Hood and (Frank) Cheatham were riding down the line inspecting it, and that of the enemy’s as well” said Worsham. “On reaching Pine Mountain at a point of fine observation held by the Old Nineteenth, of Strahl’s brigade, they all rode up on the eminence where they had a good view of the enemy’s lines.”
“As soon as the generals reached the summit, they were observed by the enemy and were fired upon from a steel battery, not more than four-hundred yards in our front” wrote Worsham. “They all fell back out of sight and of range. Gen. Polk, not satisfied with the view he had, rode back to the same point but for a moment, yet one moment too long, a second shot from the same battery well aimed sent a four pound shot through his body, killing him instantly. In this sad calamity we sustained a loss not to be easily filled. Gen. Polk was a brave officer, a good man and a Christian soldier.”
The next day changes in the makeup of the army were made. Brigade Commander George Maney was moved to a temporary position at the Division headquarters of Gen. Cheatham, but there were no qualified officers in his brigade to take his place.
Walker takes command
Col. Francis M. Walker, commanding the 19th Tennessee, had drawn the attention of his superiors for his outstanding leadership during the battle of Chickamauga, and was now offered temporary command of Maney’s Brigade. To sweeten the deal, a trade was made between Maney’s Brigade and Strahl’s Brigade, sending the 19th Tennessee to Maney so that Walker would not have to leave his regiment behind.
The deal made, Walker took command of Maney’s Brigade. With Rogersville’s Lt. Col. Carrick Heiskell, former captain of the Hawkins Boys, still recovering from the wounds he suffered at Chickamauga, Major James G. Deaderick of Jonesborough assumed temporary command of the 19th Tennessee.
With all the changes in place, Pine Mountain was abandoned and the soldiers fell back to the main line on Kennesaw Mountain, where the Hawkins Boys found themselves at the end of the line of Cheatham’s Division where it joined up with the Division of Gen. Patrick Cleburne. There the men began to fortify and wait for the Yankees.
Gen. Johnston had his Army of Tennessee dug in on Kennesaw Mountain with strong positions forming a shield around Marietta, where the railroad from Atlanta delivered his supplies.
“They come”
“Early in the morning of the 27th, there was a noticeable restlessness and an unusual movement of the enemy’s troops” wrote Worsham. “Sherman began an advance all along in front of Johnston’s line. The cry rang out up and down the line, they come, they come, and from left to right and right to left the music of battle rang, and our men sent volley after volley into the ranks of the advancing foe.”
The position held by Maney’s Brigade, commanded by Col. Walker with the 19th Tennessee, formed an angle where the divisions of Gen. Cheatham and Gen. Cleburne met. It was against this angle that Union Gen. George H. Thomas sent the better part of two corps. By the end of the day it would be known as the “Dead Angle.”
“Oh my! the cannons bellowed like so many mad bulls, sent shot and shell plowing the ground, scattering rocks, dirt and everything moveable, cutting down trees and felling limbs” said Worsham, “and the roar of musketry so continuous we could not distinguish the report of our gun from that of the one by our side, and could only tell by the rebound of the gun whether it had gone off or not.”
“Oh what a slaughter was here. Language would fail to picture this field of butchery with its dead and wounded” said Worsham. “Braver men never fought than those Thomas had, but their bravery only led them to their death. Many of their men reached our ditches, only to find a last resting place. A Federal color-bearer, crazed with the excitement of the hour, actually planted his colors on our works. When they were seized by a captain of a Tennessee Confederate regiment, a struggle ensued, the color-bearer drew his pistol and shot the captain dead. While the smoking pistol was yet in his hand, he was riddled with bullets from a dozen Confederate guns.”
Cannon finds its mark
“John White was almost torn to pieces with a shell. When we reached him, which was in a short time, we did what we could” said Worsham. “We took out of his bowels a piece of shell that would weigh two pounds, deeply imbedded. We shall never forget the expression of anguish and despair that rested upon his sad pale face. He talked but little, but that little was an earnest exhortation to those around him. The last audible words he ever spoke were, ‘boys, don’t live as I have, remember my,’ gone, the battle strife will not molest him any more.”
Finally, the Federal attack was repelled. Gen. Sherman wrote later. “By 11:30 am the assault was in fact over, and had failed. We had not broken the rebel line at either point. This was the hardest fight of the campaign up to date.”
Fetching water
Worsham remembered what happened to one of the Hawkins Boys as the battle ended, “John Spears, of Company K, was going after water for the men on the line. He had fifteen or twenty canteens across his shoulder and was going down an incline to a branch. When about a hundred yards from the line, a shell just brushing the head logs on the line, passed on and struck Spears and tore about half the top of his head off.
Dead on the battlefield
It would be two days after the battle before a truce would be called so that the dead and wounded could be removed from between the lines. Worsham would remember the sight of so many dead and wounded at the “Dead Angle.”
“There were thousands of dead left on the blood-stained fields of this Kennesaw region, to sleep through the ages, whom the loud cannon’s roar cannot awake to glory again” Worsham wrote.