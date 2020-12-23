Late in November 1863, the Hawkins Boys sat perched on Lookout Mountain. From their position at Lookout Point they watched as the soldiers of Union Gen. Joe Hooker made their way up the mountain from the valley below as Gen. U.S. Grant put his battle plan into motion.
“We were on Lookout Point nearly all day. Hooker, who was in the valley just beyond, was in plain view and on the move all the time,” said William Worsham, regimental musician and historian of the 19th Tennessee. “They took advantage of the bushes and the spur of the hills to obscure their movements, but could be plainly seen from Lookout Point. They were evidently maneuvering for an attack on Lookout.”
Gen. Hooker began his assault on Lookout Mountain early in the morning.
“A heavy fog that had gathered down the mountain was too heavy to scale the top,” said Worsham, “and enveloped the men as they fought, shutting out all view of the battle except the flash of the guns.”
Because of this, it would be known as the “Battle above the Clouds.”
“The battle lasted until long after dark,” said Worsham. “The ground was so rough that no line could be observed. So close were the two contending forces that it was with difficulty you could mark the line between them. The whole side of the mountain was covered with men firing from behind trees and rocks, the flash of their guns resembling fire-flies.”
The Confederates on Lookout Mountain managed to hold the top against Hooker, but that night Gen. Braxton Bragg, commanding the Army of Tennessee, decided to give up Lookout Mountain and consolidate his forces on Missionary Ridge.
“As the old town clock on the city hall struck the hour of one at night, the whole of Bragg’ s army could have been seen moving for the crest of Missionary Ridge to form line of battle,” said Worsham. “Our brigade left its ditches in the valley and formed line along on top of the ridge about one hundred yards from Gen. Bragg’s headquarters.”
When the Hawkins Boys arrived on Missionary Ridge, they began digging rifle pits. Among them was Allen Christian. Having recently returned from the hospital after being wounded at the Battle of Chickamauga, Christian had been wounded again on Lookout Mountain, shot in the shoulder, but stayed with the regiment and continued to fight.
As fate would have it, the 19th Tennessee was digging in on their Lt. Col. Beriah F. Moore’s father’s farm. As the distant rumbling of cannon announced the start of the Battle of Missionary Ridge with Gen. William T. Sherman’s attack on the right, Moore wondered a short distance from the men. While he was standing there, his father walked up to him.
“Moore was one of the bravest of the brave,” said Worsham. “If there be such a thing as premonition of coming danger, the soul of Col. Moore must have been heavily pressed by such an unseen power. About noon Col. Moore’s father came up to our regiment and the Colonel gave him everything he had about his person, his knife, comb, money, watch, everything.”
Gen. Sherman’s attack on the Confederate right was held back by Gen. William J. Hardee’s well dug-in corps, and Gen. Hooker had not yet arrived to attack the left. In an effort to give his friend Sherman better odds, Grant ordered Gen. George H. Thomas and his Army of the Cumberland to advance from the peach orchard and attack the rifle pits at the bottom of the hill.
Gen. Thomas’ men moved out of the peach orchard and quickly captured the rifle pits. Rebel cannon on the ridge responded, firing on the captured rifle pits to drive the Yankees back. Faced with the choice to fall back out of the heavy fire or continue up the ridge, Gen. Thomas’ men charged forward out of the rifle pits and kept going up the ridge on the heels of retreating Rebels. Confederate cannons, unable to depress their barrels any lower, no longer had Yankees to shoot at.
Gen. Grant, watching from Peach Orchard Knob, asked Gen. Thomas, “Who gave the order for those men to advance?” to which Gen. Thomas reportedly replied, “Once you get those men started, general, they don’t stop.”
“On the Federals came with that determined step that defied all opposition,” said Worsham. “Several of our men who were at the foot of the hill never reached the top, whether they were killed or captured we never knew. Those who did reach the top, came through a shower of bullets that plowed the ground and skinned the trees all around them.”
The brigades on both sides of Gen. Otho Strahl’s brigade broke and fell back. Gen. Strahl watched as the Hawkins Boys and the rest of the 19th Tennessee held their ground, but the Yankees poured through the openings made when the other two brigades retreated. Moments from being surrounded, Strahl gave the order to fall back.
The situation was getting desperate for the Confederates. Gen. Hooker’s corps from Lookout Mountain joined the attack and the Rebel lines on the left collapsed. Gen. Hardee’s men were still holding against Sherman on the right, but they were running out of ammunition. The men in Gen. Patrick Cleburne’s division were throwing rocks and rolling boulders down on the Yankees.
Gen. Strahl fell back 100 yards and reformed the 19th Tennessee and what soldiers of his other regiments he could find to make a stand on a spur of the ridge.
“We checked the enemy and held them for a while. They charged us from the front, at the same time sent a column to our left and rear. In this charge our Lieut. Col. B. F. Moore was killed and his brother was captured, whether he was wounded or not we do not know, however, he remained with the Colonel, who fell on his father’s place, almost in sight of his home,” Worsham wrote.
Gen. Strahl fell back another 300 yards and reformed. Then fell back another 500 yards and reformed into a skirmish line to buy time for Gen. Hardee to withdraw his men from their entrenchments. The battle lost, the 19th Tennessee withdrew and was among the last to leave the battlefield.
“The Federals with an overwhelming force against Bragg’s left wing, drove it back and had succeeded in gaining his rear by left flank, thus forcing Bragg from the ridge and across the Chickamauga,” said Worsham. “Our brigade crossed the Chickamauga after dark by the light of large fires on the bank, and being the last to cross, were kept on picket all night on the east side of the creek.”
Once again the Hawkins Boys and the 19th Tennessee found itself as rear guard for a retreating army. Among the wounded from Hawkins County were Andy G. Johnson and the unfortunate Allen Christian. Christian, wounded in the leg on Lookout Mountain, suffered a head wound while fighting in the battle of Missionary Ridge.