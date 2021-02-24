I think U.S. Grant was the Union’s most dangerous general simply because he had common sense. He didn’t talk in grand plans but in simple math. He knew the Confederates’ lacked the numbers to defend everywhere, and if all Union forces were to attack and keep the pressure on, eventually the Rebels would crack and the end would follow.
After all, it was Gen. George Gordon Mead’s failure to keep the pressure on the Rebel army after his victory at Gettysburg that allowed Gen. Robert E. Lee to detach Gen. James Longstreet’s forces to the west, resulting in the Confederate victory at the Battle of Chickamauga.
Gen. William T. Sherman, who took command in the west after Gen. Grant was promoted, took Grant’s philosophy to heart. The war was about to get even worse for the Hawkins Boys.
For six days in early May, the fighting raged around Dalton, Georgia, in the area of Rocky Face Ridge, and twice Gen. Sherman had come close to cutting the rail line between Dalton and Atlanta by flanking Gen. Joe Johnston and the Army of Tennessee.
During the fighting, William Worsham, regimental musician, and Jonesborough’s Capt. James G. Deaderick commanding Company B with the 19th Tennessee were having problems of their own with a Yankee sharpshooter that had both of them in his sights.
“We had thrown up breastworks around on this knoll,” said Worsham. “Capt. Deaderick and I were watching the two skirmish lines charge each other. Standing down in the ditch I could not see very well and had to get up on the embankment while the Captain being much taller stood in the ditch.
“We had been watching but a few minutes when zip came a ball passing between us, from the gun of a sharpshooter lying behind a stump in the field in front of us about two hundred and fifty yards off, who had taken deliberate aim at us,” said Worsham. “We agreed to watch the sharpshooter time about, and one watch the skirmish; when we saw the gun fire we could sit down out of danger before the ball would reach us. Out on the skirmish line there was considerable commotion raised and we both looked and while we were looking the sharpshooter fired, the ball brushing the writer’s coat just under the chin and passed through the Captain’s hat.”
The two men escaped the sharpshooter’s bullet, but two of the Hawkins Boys were not as lucky. J.J. Hoard and C.T. Talley were killed in the fighting around Dalton.
Fearing the 23,000 Union soldiers sent by Sherman on a flank march to attack Resaca, south of Dalton, would shift north and cut the rail lines at Spring Place Road between the two towns, trapping his army, Gen. Johnston decided to fall back to Resaca and link up with Gen. Leonidas Polk’s forces holding there.
Gen. Sherman was watching for any movement on the part of Johnston’s army and had his whole army prepared to move at once. So quick was the move that the civilians of Resaca found themselves in the middle of the fight.
“During the first day’s fight around Resaca we were standing by the roadside and just below stood a cabin in which were two women and three children. Just at this time the enemy, being in our front about a quarter of a mile, opened a battery with this cabin in its range,” said Worsham. “The first shot passed over the cabin and exploded in the distance; the second burst in the yard when out came the women and children screaming at the top of their voices. The shells by this time were coming faster and as each shot passed or exploded near by, the women and children would throw up their hands and fall on their faces and halloed as loud as they could, ‘O, Lordy! O, Lordy.’ Then they came running towards us, but before reaching us the battery ceased and they returned to their cabin.”
The fighting around Resaca grew intense and the Hawkins Boys were in the middle of it. They watched in horror as a storm of shot and shell took the leg of William R. Rhea of Sullivan County.
Gen. Sherman was determined to keep the pressure on the Confederates. While fighting in Resaca, Sherman sent a large detachment on another flanking march around Rebel lines to again attempt to cut the rail lines between Resaca and Atlanta.
Gen. Johnston ordered the bridges burned in the hope of slowing Sherman and moved toward Adairsville, where he hoped to set up a new defensive position.
“I thought it our policy to stand on the defensive, to spare the blood of our soldiers by fighting under cover habitually, and to attack only when bad position or division of the enemy’s forces might give us advantages counterbalancing that of superior numbers. So we held every position occupied until our communications were strongly threatened; then fell back only far enough to secure them, watching for opportunities at attack” Gen. Johnston said.
The month of May was only half over for the Hawkins Boys and the butcher’s bill was growing, with bigger battles looming before the end of the month.