It’s amazing how much the Civil War changed in May 1864, when U.S. Grant took over all command of the Union armies and Gen. William T. Sherman took command in the west.
For example, if you were in the Army of Northern Virginia in 1863, you may have fought for nine days out of 365. In 1864, defending against Gen. Sherman, the Hawkins Boys fought for roughly 15 days in Georgia during the month of May alone. That’s every other day.
After the fighting in Dalton and Resaca, Georgia, the Hawkins Boys skirmished with the Yankees until they were able to slip away under cover of darkness at Calhoun and arrive at Adairsville about noon. There they set up camp next to the 1st Tennessee in the hope of getting some rest and having a hot meal. But it wasn’t to be. No one had anticipated the speed with which Gen. Sherman would move.
Around 3 p.m., with cook fires just getting started, cavalry rode quickly past their camp. When asked what the matter was, the officer in charge pointed at the approaching Yankees and asked, “Are you infantry fellows going to make a stand here?” The Hawkins Boys grabbed their rifles and ran to a nearby fence for cover, getting there just ahead of the Federals who were running for the same fence.
The Hawkins Boys with the rest of the 19th Tennessee and the 1st Tennessee held off the Federals until nightfall. But at a cost to Company K. William Banard and William Mee were wounded and M. Orick was killed. At midnight, 24 hours after giving the Yankees the slip in Calhoun, the Hawkins Boys were wearily on the march again, now towards Cassville.
But the fighting at Adairsville had bought time for Gen. Joseph E. Johnston to come up with a plan to lure Gen. Sherman into a trap. Johnston sent the Corps of Gen. John B. Hood, Gen. Leonidas Polk and part of Gen. William J. Hardee’s Corps, with the Hawkins Boys, along one road to Cassville while the other part of Hardee’s Corps would take the road to Kingston, then to Cassville. The plan being to tempt Sherman to divide his forces equally along the two roads, not knowing the bulk of Johnston’s forces was in Cassville waiting.
Sherman took the bait, and rushing to pursue the retreating Confederates divided his troops not on two roads but three. Now, 35,000 Union soldiers were marching toward 60,000 waiting Confederates in Cassville, where Polk’s troops with part of Hardee’s dug in at the town while Hood waited along a country road to the east to attack the flank and rear of the Yankee columns. The rest of Hardee’s troops would be approaching from Kingston in the west.
Everything was going to plan, Polk’s troops opened fire on the approaching Yankees, which was the signal for Hood to advance. Then, the unexpected appearance of Federal cavalry scouting to the east undid everything Johnston had worked for.
“When General Hood’s column had moved two or three miles, that officer received a report from a member of his staff to the effect that the enemy was approaching on the Canton road, in rear of the right of the position from which he had just marched. ” said Johnston. “Instead of transmitting this report to me, and moving on in obedience to his orders, he fell back to that road and formed his corps across it, facing to our right and rear, toward Canton, without informing me of this strange departure from the instructions he had received. I heard of this erratic movement after it had caused such loss of time as to make the attack intended impracticable; for its success depended on accuracy in timing it.”
With the Yankee army tipped off to the trap and reuniting at his front, the chance to destroy a third of Sherman’s army was lost. Johnston now switched from offense to defense. He now fell back, fighting all the way, as he formed a new defensive line in the Dallas and New Hope Church areas, where the two armies again clashed.
“Not an hour, day nor night, but the sound of musketry and cannon were heard. Changing positions, fighting as we changed, moving here and moving there, fighting as we went, fighting standing, fighting lying down, yes, fighting all the time” said William Worsham, regimental musician of the 19th Tennessee. “Along the line we threw up works of loose logs, which however, did not amount to much. About the middle of the evening the enemy fiercely attacked our line, seemingly determined to drive us from the face of the earth”
The Hawkins Boys helped repulse Sherman’s attack and again they bled for the cause. G.W. Holt, T.L. Miller and Henry Burrows were wounded in the fighting at New Hope Church.
Gen. Sherman switched back from direct assault to maneuver and again tried to get around Johnston and cut the rail lines to Atlanta. In response, Johnston fell back from the New Hope line and formed a new line beyond Lost Mountain and running to and over Pine Mountain and continuing on over the top of Kennesaw Mountain.
May 1864 was over, but there was much more fighting to come for the Hawkins Boys in June.