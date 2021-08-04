Gen. John Bell Hood declared the bloody Battle of Franklin a victory, even though he had lost a fourth of his army and the enemy escaped. Now he took what was left of his 30,000 battered and starving men and marched toward Nashville where he planned to lay “siege” to the 70,000 Federals under the command of Gen. George H. Thomas waiting there.
What was left of the Hawkins Boys watched as the army marched away. They stayed behind and faced a grim detail.
Gen. Frank Cheatham’s Corps with the Hawkins Boys and the rest of the 19th Tennessee had broken the Union center at the Carter House during the battle. However, their success meant they bore the brunt of the Federal counterattack. Now as the other corps marched past toward Nashville, the men of Cheatham’s command were hard at work digging graves and moving the wounded to field hospitals. It would be two days before they began to march.
As they started toward Nashville the Hawkins Boys reflected on how many officers and men had been lost. At Franklin, the Army of Tennessee had six generals killed, including Gen. Otho Strahl, their brigade commander; five wounded, including Gen. John C. Brown their division commander; and one captured. In addition, 54 regimental commanders were either killed, wounded or captured. Their regiment, the 19th Tennessee, lost nearly half its men either killed, wounded or captured in the battle.
“After the dead were buried on the field of Franklin, and the wounded cared for in the hospitals, we moved on to Nashville,” said William Worsham, the regimental musician and historian for the 19th Tennessee. “Hood formed his lines around Nashville, almost parallel with those of the enemy, Gen. Cheatham occupied the extreme right, covering the line between the N. & C. railroad and the Nolensville pike.”
Hood had intended to lay siege to Nashville, but with his troops deployed, it became obvious he didn’t have the numbers to cover all the roads on one side of the city, much less surround it. In his reports, he stopped saying “laying siege” and wrote “threatening the city” instead.
The Hawkins Boys had been outside Nashville less than a week when they were set upon by a massive ice storm, bringing all military activity to a halt and suffering to the men.
“The morning of December the 8th rolled around, bringing one of the coldest days we had experienced in a long time” said Worsham. “There was sleet, and snow, and ice, and rain; and the driving wind rendered it the more uncomfortable. We were out in the open fields on an elevation, without protection from the wintry blasts, and were thinly clad — many of us without shoes — with nothing whatever to keep our sore and bleeding feet from the cold and frozen ground. We were without tents, and with but one old worn blanket to each man, with which to cover at night, and our only bed the frozen ground, and that covered with ice and snow.”
On Dec. 14 the weather begin to clear and Gen. Thomas sent a message to Washington that he planned to attack the next day. A heavy fog covered the field on the morning of Dec 15. As the Hawkins Boys looked out from their entrenchments located on the far right of the Confederate line, they saw through the mist the approach of Federal soldiers. The Battle of Nashville had begun.
The Hawkins Boys and the rest of the 19th Tennessee repelled every effort by the Federals, including a direct charge on their works, to get around the right side of the line. Just as it looked as if the Confederates would be victorious, the lifting of the fog and the roar of cannons told a different story.
The attack on the right had been a feint to cause Hood to pull men from his heavily defended left over to the right side of the line. On the left, Hood had entrenched six batteries of cannon to defend his flank. Now, with the fog lifting, Federal artillery concentrated on one of those batteries as the infantry charged, knocking out that battery and giving the Yankees access to the Rebel trenches.
Quickly the Federals moved down the trench lines, taking out cannon after cannon. In a short time the, Confederate left flank had been silenced and the Yankees charged through to the rear of Hood’s lines behind Stewart’s Corps.
At this moment Gen. Hood called on Gen. Cheatham to send part of his command from the far right of the line to the far left. Among those making the forced march in this crisis were the Hawkins Boys.
“The enemy reinforced and drove our men back, not only through the woods but beyond and east of the Granny White Pike, thus turning Stewart’s whole left flank” said Worsham. “The Old Nineteenth under Cheatham had not been idle during all this time. She received the first impress and shock of the Battle of Nashville, and was under its fire continuously all day. As soon as the enemy crossed the Granny White Pike, Cheatham formed in rear of Stewart and met his advance and checked him. This put an end to the day’s fighting.”
The Hawkins Boys made it through the first day’s fighting at the Battle of Nashville, but the next day would be worse.