August 1864 saw Gen. William T. Sherman slowly begin to surround Atlanta, much like an anaconda surrounds its prey before it crushes it. As he wrapped his army around the city, he ringed it with cannons, which would regularly fire into the town.
“We were at the depot one morning when the Federals shelled the city, seemingly with the intention of setting it on fire, for several buildings were set on fire, one large brick building was filled with cotton, and it burned for weeks,” wrote William Worsham, regimental musician of the 19th Tennessee. “In the vicinity of the depot the shells fell thick and fast, killing and wounding a great many. There were two brick depots, with a space of fifteen feet between them. We were standing in this space and a shell burst a few feet over our head, the pieces falling all around us, two or three of which struck the floor within an inch of our feet, but we were not hurt.”
Before Sherman had started surrounding Atlanta, a new Confederate general arrived. Gen. Stephen D. Lee replaced Gen. Benjamin Franklin Cheatham as commander of Gen. Hood’s old corps and Cheatham resumed command of his division in Gen. William J. Hardee’s corps.
As August came to a close, there was only one way in or out of Atlanta, that being through Jonesboro. As Sherman moved to take that town and close off the city, Hood sent the corps of Gen. Hardee and Gen. S.D. Lee there to attack Sherman’s forces and stop their advance. But he then recalled Lee while the battle was in progress, leaving Hardee with only half the forces needed.
“Six hours before I had any information of the result of his attack I ordered Lee to return in the direction of Atlanta, to be ready to commence the movement indicated in the event of success, and if unsuccessful to cover the evacuation of Atlanta which would thus be compelled,” Gen. Hood said.
By the day’s end, Jonesboro was lost. Hood was angry with Hardee because he felt that general had not pressed the attack to its fullest. “The vigor of the attack may be in some sort imagined when only 1,400 were killed and wounded out of the two corps engaged,” Hood wrote in his report.
It was in Jonesboro that Company K, the Hawkins Boys, came closest to all being captured, not in battle but in camp that night. However, they also had some fun with the Federal soldiers.
It was Dr. Joseph Dulaney, the 19th Tennessee’s regimental surgeon from Blountville, who first noticed something was wrong as he returned from the field hospital.
As darkness begin falling, Dulaney and two litter bearers were returning to camp. The first camp they came to the men were all lying down around the fires and the doctor inquired whose regiment it was. To the doctor’s surprise the answer was “17th Ohio.” Dr. Dulaney said to the men with him, “Boys, our regiment is further on” and continued on as if nothing was wrong.
The next camp they came to the doctor again asked and was informed that it was the camp of the Fourth Indiana. Again the doctor said their camp was further on and seeing a line of fires off to the right headed in that direction and found the camp of the 19th Tennessee.
Dr. Dulaney told his story to Worsham when back in camp. Soon, more men returned to camp with stories of close encounters. Some told of taking rails from a fence for firewood, only to have Yankees come up and begin taking rails from the same fence. Other men reported that as they filled their canteens from a nearby stream, Yankees filled theirs in the same place.
The Hawkins Boys took a chance to have some fun with the Federals by going to their camps and asking to borrow picks and shovels to dig in with. They even returned them when they were finished.
“The whole country was full of soldiers and soon fires began to kindle up, and the Confederates did not have half the fires that were made,” said Worsham. “You could not tell where the fires of the enemy ended, nor where those of the Confederates began. I was standing by a small camp fire when a soldier came up and threw from his shoulder a load of rails. He was a Federal soldier. There we were, the Blue and the Gray looking at each other; neither spoke, and he returned in the direction from which he came.
“About midnight Gen. Hardee rode into our camp and asked Arthur Fulkerson, (one of the Hawkins Boys), pointing to some camp fires about one hundred yards off in a skirt of woods, whose command it was,” said Worsham. “Arthur told him they were the enemy. Gen. Hardee thought he must be mistaken. ‘No,’ said Arthur, ‘our men have just been over there and borrowed some picks and shovels and have returned them.’
“The camp fires revealed the true situation, but the Confederates were the only ones who found it out,” said Worsham. “The Federals had formed around us a horseshoe, unintentionally, with an opening of about four hundred yards, and through which, about two o’clock in the morning Gen. Hardee moved his command with as much silence as ever men moved. We slipped out from the grasp of the enemy so silently that they did not know we were gone until daylight.”
The Hawkins Boys and the rest of the men of the 19th Tennessee had escaped the noose of Sherman’s army. But their leaving meant that Atlanta was lost to the Federals, and Confederate morale took a serious hit.