The battle of Jonesboro, Georgia, on Sept. 1, 1864, is shown in this Currier & Ives lithograph. Gen. Sherman leaving the 20th Corps, withdrew the rest of his army from outside Atlanta and the rebels began to rejoice over his supposed retreat, when he suddenly reappeared 15 miles south of Atlanta — attacked the Rebels at Jonesbobo, capturing their works, ten guns and 2000 prisoners and inflicting upon them a loss of three thousand killed and wounded, the Rebel Gen. Hood being completely “Hoodwinked” in the words of Gen. Sherman.