After the Battle of Stones River, the Hawkins Boys and the rest of the 19th Tennessee maintained a position between their army and the Yankees as the Confederates fell back to Shelbyville, where the regiment took up a position on the far left of the line. This was a prime position for a flanking attack by the Federals.
For the next couple of months, Gen. Braxton Bragg kept his Rebel army camped at Shelbyville while waiting to see what Gen. William Rosecrans and his Federal Army would do. It was during this time that the other enemy on the battlefield, sickness, began to take a toll.
Even though the 19th Tennessee was placed in such an important position, sickness did more damage than the Yankees.
“So far, the months had dragged wearily on with but little excitement” said William Worsham, regimental musician and historian. “Some of our regiment died while here, one of spinal meningitis.”
Two of the Hawkins Boys, J.J. Payne and Felix Lauderback, were among those who died.
One of the reasons things had been so quiet for the Hawkins Boys was the strong Confederate cavalry screen between them and the Yankees. But that was about to change.
1863 was the year that the industrial might of the North begin to assert itself and Rosecrans was among the first to take advantage of it as he requested and received the latest in rifles and sidearms to strengthen his cavalry. Gone were the sabers and muzzle- loaders, replaced by lever-action carbines such as the seven shot Spencer rifles, Colt revolver rifles, Sharps carbines and the latest model Colt pistols.
This rearming of the Yankee cavalry gave them a massive boost in firepower that brought about an equal boost in moral. Suddenly, the Union horsemen began raiding Confederate lines and ending the Rebel raids on their own lines.
It was this time that Rosecrans made his move. He faked an attack against the Confederate left, where the Hawkins Boys were defending, and when Bragg shifted forces from his right to his left to reinforce the line there, Rosecrans launched his main attack against the Confederate right — taking Bragg completely by surprise. With the Confederate right and center being heavily pressed, Bragg ordered the army to fall back to Tullahoma.
“Very early next morning, before the break of day, we pulled up and left our encampment on the pike hurrying everything that could be gotten away. We distributed several hundred rations to the citizens and burned everything that could not be gotten away, that would be of any benefit to the enemy” said Worsham. “Starting out in the hardest kind of rain, we headed for Tullahoma. Our march was very slow on account of the rains wagons and ordnance trains were continually miring up and with great difficulty were gotten along. We could not leave them.”
Rosecrans kept the pressure on and pushed the Confederate army all the way to Chattanooga with Bragg passing up opportunities to turn and fight. Soon a new expression could be heard among the Rebel soldiers, “Bully for Bragg, he’s hell in retreat.”
“Cheatham’s division had left the pike some ten miles out from Shelbyville; made the march through rain and mud, halting and marching, forming lines of battle in ditches and out of ditches, pressed day and night by a relentless foe; yet we came into Chattanooga without the loss of a single gun or a pound of quartermaster’s or commissary stores, except what was given to citizens at Shelbyville when we were leaving” said Worsham.
Only a short time after the Confederates arrived in Chattanooga, the Union army arrived as well. Soon artillery rounds were striking defensive positions around the town and some falling into the town itself. It was during one of the Union bombardments that a tragedy, an insult and a challenge to a duel occurred that might have cost the 19th Tennessee one of its top officers.
“The Federals kept shelling the city at intervals all day. One of the first shells thrown, exploded wounding a little girl breaking her leg, and out of this sad accident came near being a sadder affair in our division and in our regiment” said Worsham.
“The father of our Lt. Col. Moore was living in the city at the time and had in his house several sick, in fact it was full. The wounded little girl was taken to Mr. Moore’s home but was refused admittance for want of room” said Worsham. “Brig. Gen. Smith, of Cheatham’s division, being present at the time made some unkind remarks about Mr. Moore. These remarks reached the ear of our Lieutenant-Colonel, and he asked an explanation of Gen. Smith, concerning the remarks he made about his father. To Lt. Col. Moore’s mind no satisfactory explanation was made, and he challenged Gen. Smith for a duel, which was accepted.”
Before the two men faced each other with pistols, Carrick Heiskell, formerly captain of the Hawkins Boys but now major of the 19th Tennessee, who was a lawyer and school teacher in Rogersville before the war, brought the two men together in Lt. Col. Moore’s tent to talk matters out. Heiskell was able to “pour oil on the troubled waters” and the men left the tent as good friends. Sadly, neither man would live to see the end of the year.