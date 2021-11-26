Join the holiday craze sweeping neighborhoods everywhere.
Also known as You’ve Been Jingled, You’ve Been Elf-ed is easy to do and is a fun way to spread holiday cheer.
What’s this all about? Well one neighbor secretly leaves a basket of treats together with an Elf sign and Elf poem explaining how to play the game on their neighbor’s doorstep. Ring the doorbell and run! It’s the best part of You’ve Been Elf-ed!
In turn, each recipient is asked to post the sign to alert would-be Elves that they’ve been Elf-ed, and to pass the game along to two more friends or neighbors. As the days pass, Elf signs will pop up all over. It’s all part of the fun to see holiday cheer spread from door to door.
To start the game, cut out this Elf sign or print your own. You can find free printable Elf-ed poems and Elf signs online.
Will you join the Christmas fun? Look out ... You’ve Been Elf-ed!
Spreading holiday cheer to all our neighbors this Christmas season, Your Kingsport Neighborhood Commission.
The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. in the third floor BMA Board Room in City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport.
All meetings are open to the public, and Kingsport residents are encouraged to come and share their thoughts and concerns with members of the commission.