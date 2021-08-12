The 2021 (or rather the delayed 2020) Olympic Games have concluded. The quadrennial spectacle was, well ... rather underwhelming. This is not a personal reflection alone. The viewership tells the story. Nielsen reported that the NBC nightly prime-time audience was down from between 43% to a whopping 58% versus the Rio Games five years ago.
There are revelations that came out of the recent games that may help explain the demise of their popularity.
We got some new insights into the performance of athletes under stress. The most significant example is the mental collapse of gymnast Simone Biles. After stumbling in the team competition, she withdrew. At first this might seem an entirely selfish decision, but perhaps she really did help her team by allowing a competitor better qualified in that moment to substitute.
We mortals cannot truly grasp the level of pressure such an elite athlete endures. However, we have seen other high-profile competitors lapse. Generally, this takes the form of producing a less-than-stellar performance and the consequence failure to stand on the podium. The difference appears to be that a runner simply fails to place, but a gymnast could catastrophically injure themselves given the nature of some of the events.
The real change is the euphoric celebration of her withdrawing from competition (substantially promulgated by the media — likely in a desperate attempt to bolster ratings). While perhaps newsworthy, it is not representative of the real reason we watch and cheer epitomized by the tagline from the old “Wide World of Sports” — “the thrill of victory ... and the agony of defeat ... the human drama of athletic competition.” When we so rejoice in (rather than compassionately support) “quitting,” we degrade the value inherent in that drama. What if everyone got “the twisties”? (The incident taken to its logical extreme.) Would we even want to watch the event? She did not win the gold medal; consequently we should not put her on the “pedestal” regardless of our sympathy for her plight.
We also saw a new take on the politicization of the games.
To be fair, the Olympic Games have always been political. The very nature of the format has lent itself to jingoistic fanfare. Antagonism between countries and the use of the events for propaganda purposes have dominated. Hitler attempted to use the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin as a showcase for Aryan superiority. African American sprinter Jesse Owens blew that notion apart. The Cold War confrontation between the U.S. and the former USSR was reflected in the animosity of the games. The two powers boycotted the Moscow and the Los Angeles games respectively in the 1980s, and one of the greatest upsets occurred when the underdog American team beat the Soviets for the gold medal in the “Miracle on Ice.” It was celebrated as a victory over communism.
Perhaps this is changing. The nation-state (a political entity where the governmental apparatus also reflects a homogeneous demographic) has been the foundational principle of the global structure since the 1800s. Distinct state governments exist today, but homogeneity of population and culture is being displaced. America is becoming less of a “melting pot” and more of a multicultural stew. The same is true across Europe, where emigration to colonies has been supplanted by immigration from former colonies.
Furthermore, we see internal decoupling with the former notions of national identity. One has only to contemplate the symbolic demonstrations undertaken by numerous American athletes. On the field and on the podium, from taking a knee to turning away, protests during the playing of our national anthem made the highlight reels.
The focus on these “social equity” measures by some athletes seems to have negatively impacted their performance. One might infer that the failure of the American women’s soccer team to make the finals was (at least partially) a result of several members of the team using much of their mental energy to promote such (in some cases — somewhat questionable) issues.
To be fair, these events were in the minority. There were some exuberant celebrations like that of U.S. female wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock. However, there seems to be an emerging trend toward fading national identity. One might ask, “If nationalism is no longer relevant, why have national competitions?” After all, if athletes want to be “individuals” (as opposed to citizens representing their nation), there are competitions that are based largely on individual merit (e.g., the World Athletic Championships).
So, what should we make of the future Olympics? Will they continue to deteriorate as showcases of, and the proxy for, national capability and accomplishment? What is the relevance of marching in under one’s national flag or the playing of national anthems if the participants disrespect those symbols?
The transformation of the Olympics into simply a multi-sport world championship might hold more interest, although it would likely eliminate the underdogs from ever getting their shot at an upset.
In that, it would diminish the human drama inherent in the competition. In that, we would lessen the epic struggle against ourselves, one of the truly wondrous spectacles that separate human beings from the lesser creatures.