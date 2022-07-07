It’s been a real show, seeing in a single lifetime America’s opinion of government go from being, through wars and depression, an appreciated supporter of all aspects of our lives, to being a resented, repressive nanny who won’t let us kids have any fun at all. Sadly, the show looks as if it will turn out to be a tragedy.
What I can’t tell is whether the character of government has actually changed or is it instead just a change in the people looking at it? I think it’s the audience. At the start of this show, people were used to having nothing, so they were happy to have anything. Now it seems a people who have been given everything are not satisfied with anything.
As in any drama, multiple subplots seem to be contending with each other. The fundamental movement toward a better democracy, present since the birth of the nation, got an explosive acceleration in the 1930s. The ever-present countercurrent back toward oligarchy, increasingly visible since the 1980s, is slapping us in the face right now.
Several weeks ago, a friend told me the current Supreme Court is there to oppose campaign finance laws, labor unions, environmental legislation and anything else that would be inconvenient for the billionaires. Gun rights, sexual orientation and reproduction are just useful vote bait. He may be proved right about the radical right court, featuring, among others, the Son of Ice Queen Gorsuch, whose mother Anne did a fair but incomplete job of destroying the EPA for Interior Secretary James “Lightbulb” Watt in the Reagan administration at the beginning of our current backward redirection.
The court made a good start toward eliminating clean air this week and is expected to proceed against clean water soon. Preventing the EPA from setting fossil fuel smokestack emissions standards strikes at the fundamental requirements for opposing climate disaster.
While a given company may wish to assist in preserving civilization even at the cost of slightly reduced profits, they can’t do it if their competitors don’t. The only way forward is together, bound by all the same regulations, all on the same level playing field. Individual freedom has never been held to include liberty to engage in actions to the significant detriment of other individuals. In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, that restriction has to become applied to actions that damage society in general.
If this court can reverse two and a half centuries of scholarly legal opinion to change the Second Amendment from saying every state should have a National Guard unit to saying any fool can have a military weapon designed to kill people by the dozens, surely they can also change the First Amendment from saying there will be separation of church and state to saying every state can do as it pleases about religion.
Islam will be the first to go. Presumably the eternal target of pogroms will be second, followed by small number denominations such as we Episcopalians. Different states will perhaps have different dominant denominations; perhaps we could have religious conflicts again. Don’t minimize the potential for problems ahead. The leader of the group promoting changes about religion is Hatemonger Stephen Miller, architect of our recent cruelty-is-the-point immigration policies.
With no apparent respect for precedent nor science, over ideology, we may begin to fear for public health measures such as immunizations or efforts to maintain population health such as Medicaid. Maybe the flow of the American drama will change if people see their children again dying horrible deaths from easily preventable infectious diseases. But maybe not; they are already seeing their children slaughtered, cowering in their schools, and decide, against any shred of common sense, that we need even more guns and ridiculous token fortifications.
Or maybe there will be some reconsideration of the path we have chosen when we see the avalanche of tragedy that this court has already unleashed on women — tragedy beyond the imagination of those who have not had firsthand involvement in it.
At this country’s inception, European critics were certain the American experiment would fail. A mere howling democracy would soon be taken over by demagogues, the great unwashed not being of sufficient intellectual depth to choose appropriate leadership. We have long prided ourselves on proving them wrong. Maybe we just denied them the satisfaction of being right in their lifetimes.