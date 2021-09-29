With September coming to an end, it’s time to take a look at what activities are coming up in October at our region’s historic sites.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site
It’s time for the Harvest Festival at Rocky Mount, the original capital of the Southwest Territory, on Oct. 9 and 10. Join the Cobb family and their friends as they celebrate the harvest. Living history tours of the Cobb farm will take place all day. Demonstrations on site will include blacksmithing, fireplace cooking, apple butter making, apple cider pressing and much more. Think of it as a chance to stop and smell the biscuits baking in the kitchen or give the apple butter a stir.
There will be toys and games for the kids to try, such as sack races, corn hole and other 18th century games. Crafts will include pumpkin painting, Halloween decoration painting, and corn shuck doll and candle making will be offered for an additional fee.
The folks at Rocky Mount also say that you can bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds or visit one of the food trucks that will be set up throughout the day.
Rocky Mount is located on Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats. To buy your tickets in advance, go to www.rockymountmuseum.com/harvestfestival.
Netherland Inn
The Netherland Inn will be open for tours on Saturday and Sunday during October. On Oct. 2-3 the Kingsport Amateur Radio Club will be in the Pavilion conducting the Fall Special Event Station. While it may not be turn-of-the-century, the history of radio and communicating with the world is still something to check out.
On Oct. 8 and 9 there will be a junk and treasure sale from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. each day in the Pavilion and School House Cabin. You might find a good deal and help the inn at the same time. In addition, there will be many historical items on hand for your enjoyment.
For more information, call (423) 765-0937 or visit www.thenetherlandinn.com.
Tipton-Haynes
Tipton-Haynes in Johnson City will be hosting its annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 16 from 3 to 8 p.m.
Enjoy a family friendly evening with fun crafts and great stories. Several Halloween crafts for kids will be offered during daylight hours around the picnic areas.
A hayride will go around the site showing off the historic buildings in the afternoon and evening. The Appalachian Highlands Celts will have different scenarios of sword fighting and frights for the passengers to enjoy.
Storytellers will be within the mid-1800s barn spinning Halloween tales for all ages to enjoy, and as daylight fades, spooky stories will be taking place in the cave on the historic site. You can take the hayride down to enjoy these tales.
The historic house will be open for visitation into the home of the Tipton and Haynes families. Also, the slave cabin will be open to enjoy some Halloween confectionaries. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under.
Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.