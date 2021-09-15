The latest data on the opioid crisis show how the COVID-19 pandemic reversed the progress America was making in decreasing drug overdose deaths.
As the pandemic dominated people’s minds, it’s deeply disturbing that in 2020 we lost an estimated 93,331 Americans to drug overdoses. This is more than 20,000 deaths above the previous high in 2019, and the largest single-year percentage increase on record since 1999.
Tennessee experienced more than 3,000 fatal drug overdoses in 2020 — the deadliest year ever. Fatal overdoses in the Volunteer State, most of which involved fentanyl or similar synthetic opioids, rose more than 44% (compared to 29% nationally). And as deaths increased nationwide, they grew more in Tennessee than in 43 other states.
Having served as a community pharmacist for over 30 years in East Tennessee, I know firsthand the horrors of drug abuse including overdoses from opioids and other drug products.
That’s why as a member of both the Republican Doctors Caucus and the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force, I am hard at work to craft and support policy solutions to reduce these drug overdose deaths.
The main driver of this surge in overdose deaths is synthetic opioids, and in particular, fentanyl. Fentanyl is cheap to manufacture and 50 times deadlier than heroin — and people can die from doses no larger than a few grains of sand. In 2019, there were 70,630 overdose deaths and more than half of those, 36,359, involved fentanyl, sometimes mixed with other drugs, like cocaine, crystal meth or heroin. That’s why keeping fentanyl out of our communities is so important.
Most fentanyl is developed in clandestine labs overseas, largely in China, then trafficked into the U.S. across the southern border via Mexico by drug cartels and other criminal actors.
Congress has stepped up to the plate by investing billions of dollars to combat opioids in the way of treatment and prevention through such initiatives as the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) and legislation in 2018, signed into law by President Trump, to crack down on illicit drug shipments from China.
But there’s more to be done. Congress must permanently add fentanyl-related substances to the DEA’s Schedule I of scheduled drugs.
But any worthy efforts will be largely wasted if we don’t address the southern border crisis that President Biden has created by dismantling President Trump’s secure border policies.
My many conversations with East Tennessee law enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents make this crystal clear: President Biden’s open border policies have emboldened drug cartels looking to exploit an increasingly overloaded immigration system, by smuggling more unlawful migrants and lethal, illicit substances across our southern border.
In the last six months alone, CBP has seized 5,400 pounds of fentanyl, enough to kill 1.2 billion people. This six-month total is more than all of last year, and CBP believes the vast majority of drugs are getting in without being stopped.
Border agents are hamstrung to catch many of the illegal drugs because they’re being forced to tend to the sheer volumes of migrants illegally crossing our border.
The overdose death toll must serve as a wake-up call and a catalyst for action.
The Biden administration must also take immediate actions to secure our southern border and stop the influx of fentanyl and other dangerous illegal drugs pouring into the country that are wreaking havoc on our communities.