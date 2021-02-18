I see Eastman is expanding its already considerable production of recycled plastics. That’s a really good idea, an opportunity seized, a sign the main reason for the existence of modern Kingsport is alive and healthy and preparing for the future.
The world produces about 300 million tons of plastic a year. Presently, 15% is recycled, 25% is burned, 40% goes to landfills, and 20% is “released.” The Great Pacific Garbage Patch now covers 617,800 square miles, three times the size of Texas, and contains about 79,000 tons of plastic. The famous Sargasso Sea is now the North Atlantic Sargasso And Plastic Bottle Sea. It is time to address this problem.
The $250 million Eastman structure is planned to be mechanically finished by the end of 2022. It is expected to provide 90 new jobs and $600 million annually in new business income. The company as a whole plans to recycle over 250 million pounds of plastic by 2025 and 300 million by 2030. It is expected the energy saved by using waste plastic rather than virgin materials will reduce greenhouse gas output by 20% to 30%. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2050.
The drink manufacturers’ nationally advertised program to use a plastic that allows old drink bottles to be recycled into new drink bottles is all well and good. Eastman, however, aims to take plastic otherwise going to waste, eventually being able to use many different kinds of plastic as sources.
Breaking it all the way down to the molecule will result in a final product identical to that made from raw materials but saving the energy that would have been used to process it up to that stage. Also, material can be recycled many times, as opposed to only a few re-uses by less complete rebuilding methods.
To illustrate, you can turn old tires into those sandals with tread still on the soles only once. The fibers in cardboard won’t take many re-grinds and re-pressings and so on. The new facility in Kingsport will be one of the world’s largest molecular recycling plants.
American recycling has been disrupted by China’s refusal of U.S. recyclables, but there recently were about 56,000 U.S. recycling companies with an annual payroll of $37 billion, facilities worth $6.4 billion, and annual revenues of $237 billion. Where we are now is unclear to me. The reason the Chinese gave for declining to accept our recycling was that it was too contaminated with garbage. If we are so poor at separating recyclables from garbage that they can’t handle the processing cost even with Chinese labor, there’s no way we can ourselves, even if Stephen Miller’s departure from the White House stops the persecution of immigrant labor.
Maybe technology will save us and robots will sort our garbage. Maybe we will get better at separating our disposables. Maybe that four-letter word with 10 letters, “regulation,” will save us. There is a proposal in New York to make the producer responsible for the disposal cost of his product’s remains. It is hoped packaging will therefore be reduced and become more recyclable. Maybe it will be reduced so much that we will be able to get into stuff again without an engineering degree and a chain saw.
Maybe municipal regulation can charge less for cleanly separated stuff and charge more for disposal of material from those who decline to divide their recyclables from their garbage. That would, of course, lead to sneaking out and dumping stuff by the road. Here follows a cautionary tale on this subject.
About 1993, our office had ordinary trash removed by a private contractor. Junk mail, with my name and address, would be an example of such. One day a handwritten letter arrived, transmitting the most abuse I have ever received. A wet hen, caged bobcat, stepped-on rattlesnake does not convey the depth of the sender’s dissatisfaction with me. Since the latter was anonymous, this is the first time I’ve thought of a way to reply.
Sir or madam, even though it’s almost 30 years late, I apologize. I had no idea our disposal service was sneaking down to Hawkins County and dumping stuff on random properties to avoid the landfill use fee. The moral of this story is, even if you are too lazy to recycle and too cheap to pay extra, you still better not go throw your trash out by the side of the road
Right now, there is little opportunity for recycling in Kingsport, but let’s hope there will be someday soon. Also let’s all agree with Eastman: Green is good, and not just for frogs.