Bejounced, bumping and kerthumping over the piebald pavement of Kingsport, it seems in another world that, only a few short weeks ago, I was gliding gracefully over the silky smooth streets of Granby, Colorado. There’s a dude ranch outside Granby we’ve been going to off and on for about 40 years now, and the town’s streets were not always thus. In fact, until lately, they’ve looked a lot like Kingsport’s.
In many ways, Kingsport and Granby are different. Kingsport has a listed population of a little over 50,000. Granby city holds a little over 2,000, and the whole of Grand County is the residence of only slightly more than 15,000 persons.
Kingsport is a planned city, as professionally done as Washington, Paris and Brasilia. The complex street web and planned residential areas are obviously the result of hours of competent planning and tons of inspiration, the result of a conscious effort to create a model city. Granby has no plan, unless you consider that most common form of American cities to be a plan: Build a strip of stores by the railroad and add more as needed.
The type of stores are similar except Kingsport has a lot more of them. Kingsport has a higher proportion of fast food chain eateries. As in all small Western towns, the best place to eat in Granby, until just recently, was the bar.
The people are astoundingly alike, as indeed are the inhabitants of mountains all over the world, including Scotland and Germany to my observations and, from a guy who’s been there, those of northern Iraq. He said there was a reason the Guard unit from here was awarded for having the best relations with the local population of the mountainous region in which they served.
The thing that strikes you as the most different between Kingsport and Granby is the pavement. Granby alleys have asphalt in better shape than does the street in front of my house. The dirt road out to the ranch is smoother than poor little Wabash Street. So, after town size, the big contrast is in city streets, and there’s a reason for that also.
A few years ago, June of 2004 actually, the owner of a muffler shop out there, frustrated in his business development plans, embarked upon a course of action to express his displeasure. Possessed of an 85-ton Komatsu bulldozer and the welding expertise of his profession, he attached armor plates, complete with rifle ports, to said vehicle. He then proceeded to demolish the municipal buildings of Granby. Even the most vigorous remonstrations of local, county and state law enforcement personnel were suppressed by .50 caliber rifle fire and the flattening of one deputy’s brand-new truck. Apparently, a whole lot of demolition can be done pretty quickly by a guy who really knows how to handle a huge, bulletproof bulldozer.
Although a group of children escaped the library brief minutes before its destruction, nobody was injured until the rampage tragically ended by the dozer driver taking his own life.
There’s a book by Patrick Brower, “Killdozer,” and a documentary film with the highly evocative title “Tread,” which gives you a clue as to why the streets have new pavement.
As a result of its miniature urban renewal the hard way, Granby has some of the look of a planned city itself. All the government buildings are brand new and of the same architectural style. The almost pristine pavement smiles at the clear Colorado sky. No more quaint but slightly shabby cow-town for Granby.
So that’s how Granby got uniform ribbons of flawless asphalt while Kingsport remains with street paving reminiscent of a patchwork quilt made by one crazy old lady. What might a just slightly irritated guy with a medium-size dozer do for us?
To finish, there’s this story about a Kingsport man, who in the fullness of time passed away and, being an exemplarily good person, presented to St. Peter for admission.
Upon the opening of the Pearly Gates, the man began to express awe, amazement, wonder and admiration in every way possible, saying he had never ever even imagined anything like it. Pleased, St. Peter thanked him, saying almost everybody was impressed by the streets paved with gold.
The Kingsport man said the gold was very nice and really shiny and all, but what he was talking about was: No potholes!
