A young lady servicing my car confided to me, “I’m not getting a COVID shot until the FDA approves the vaccine.” I was befuddled. “The FDA has approved three vaccines.” She shook her head, “Only emergency use authorization, not full approval.”
Of course, she is correct. The FDA is still collecting safety data. But the lady made a classic error in risk assessment. She looked at one option and decided she didn’t like the odds. But in fact, she needed to consider both her options, side by side: (1) to be vaccinated or (2) not to be vaccinated. BOTH choices carry risk. The objective is not to avoid risk, since that is not possible, but to choose the path with the best risk profile.
There is always risk associated with a vaccination. Allergic reactions, temporary discomfort, infection, even blood clots. Other risks may be identified over time. These risks are real, but they are easily handled or very unlikely.
Six people experienced blood clots (one died) after 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine injections were administered in the U.S.
The risk of getting blood clots is less than one in a million — about one-hundredth the risk of being struck by lightning. Had those 6.8 million people not been vaccinated, far more would have died of COVID.
The risk associated with her second option, not being vaccinated, includes getting COVID-19 and dying from it, or not dying but being a “long hauler” and being sick for months or years, or getting a mild case.
Going without the vaccine may place her family’s financial security at risk, and may increase her risk of transmitting the disease to others. By participating in contagion, she contributes to the formation of variants, which only occur as the virus duplicates.
So, either way, she faces risks. It is not like she gets to choose a risk-free option. There isn’t one.
I spoke to a contractor the other day. He is in his 30s, fit and healthy-looking. He has decided to stop listening to the news about COVID and is just going to “live my life.” No masks, precautions, vaccines, nothing.
“Once you make that decision, the pandemic just goes away,” he said as he waved his hand through the air as if to show how smoke clouds might dissipate.
“Well,” I said, “people still get sick and die from it.”
“Yes,” he said, “but I don’t have to know about it.”
Neither approach appeals to me. The young lady might benefit from listening to Joni Mitchell’s song, “Both Sides Now,” to help her appreciate the need to understand both her options. And the other is a “head-in-the-sand” approach, believing that ignoring a problem will make it go away. What could go wrong?
A study has shown there are U.S. counties where the majority have already obtained COVID vaccinations, and others where a majority did not choose vaccinations.
The behavior of citizens correlates closely with how they voted in the 2020 election. Those counties that voted to re-elect President Trump are more likely to resist vaccination, and those who voted for Trump with the largest majority have the lowest vaccination rates. Those counties that voted for President Biden are more likely to have high vaccination rates, and those that voted for Biden by the largest margins have the highest vaccination rates.
We could speculate why these two sets of voters behave differently, but that would be another article. This is one more example of how humans struggle to deal with risk.
I’m fully vaccinated. Following CDC guidelines, I’m beginning to enjoy meeting with small groups of friends who have likewise been vaccinated. We don’t hug, we try to maintain some distancing, especially if they have children (who can’t yet be vaccinated). It is great to see my friends’ smiling faces again.
I still wear a mask when near unvaccinated people. That is to protect them as much as myself. I don’t want to be that person who caused someone to die of COVID, nor do I want to encourage the formation of variants.
If you are 16 or older, get vaccinated. It doesn’t cost you a penny, it doesn’t hurt much, and you’ll be doing yourself and the world a favor. It is the right thing to do.