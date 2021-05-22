The official start of summer may still be about a month away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start celebrating early by digging into your summer reading list.
If you’re like me, the long, sunny days and warm nights of summer provide the perfect setting for enjoying a good book. I do most of my yearly reading in the summertime, and luckily for me, there’s no shortage of great novels to dive into over the next few months.
For those of you who are just starting to craft your plan for summer reading, check out these five novels that are at the top of my list.
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
Released May 4, “The Last Thing He Told Me” has already been named a Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club Pick and garnered thousands of positive reviews.
When her husband, Owen, disappears, Hannah Hall is left with many questions. One thing Hannah knows for sure, though, is that Owen wants her to take care of his 16-year-old daughter, Bailey, whose mother passed away when Bailey was just a child. As Hannah and Bailey work to solve the mystery of Owen’s disappearance, they realize they are also building a new future that neither of them expected.
2. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
Published May 11, “That Summer” is another highly rated novel from the bestselling author of “Big Summer” — one of my summer reading list picks last year.
The story follows Daisy Shoemaker, a successful businesswoman, wife and mother who struggles with a nagging feeling of discontent. As she tries to identify the cause of her dissatisfaction, she begins receiving emails meant for a woman named Diana Starling, whose email address is almost the same as her own. When the two women eventually meet and become friends, it becomes clear that their connection wasn’t purely accidental, leaving readers to question exactly who Diana is.
3. “Every Vow You Break” by Peter Swanson
If you’re a fan of wedding stories gone wrong, you may enjoy “Every Vow You Break,” the latest release from the author of “The Kind Worth Killing” and other mystery thrillers.
Released March 23, the book follows Abigail Baskin, who meets and falls in love with millionaire Bruce Lamb. Right before their wedding, Abigail has a one-night-stand with a stranger on her bachelorette weekend, thinking it won’t impact her future with Bruce. But when the stranger tracks Abigail down in a frightening attempt to win her over, Abigail’s future is turned upside down.
4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks
Published Sept. 29, “The Return” joins the ranks of Sparks’ other highly successful romance novels including “Dear John,” “The Lucky One” and “The Notebook.”
Navy doctor Trevor Benson moves back to New Bern, North Carolina, to regroup after being injured in Afghanistan. After moving into a dilapidated cabin he inherited from his grandfather, Trevor meets two women whose secrets will change the course of his life.
5. “The Disappearing Act” by Catherine Steadman
This is the only book on this list that hasn’t been published yet, but I’m already anticipating its appearance on shelves June 8.
The story follows Mia Eliot, a successful British actress who is hoping Hollywood can take her career to new heights. Mia discovers a dark side of the city, though, after she becomes the only witness to a fellow actress’ disappearance. As the police question her version of events, Mia risks the role of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the vanished actress.