“Washington slept here.”
It’s a cliché you see in cartoons and on a sign in at least one old inn in every colonial town from Boston to Charleston.
But on the second day of the American Battlefield Trust conference in Chantilly, Virginia, I walked where Washington walked, ate where he ate, toured where he attended church, walked through where he lived and even saw where he died and where he is buried as the group I was with visited Alexandria, Virginia, and then Mount Vernon.
We got off the bus at Market Square in Old Town Alexandria, and we learned from historians Mark Malloy and Phil Greenwalt, with Emerging Revolutionary War, a little about the early days of the town. One of the people who contributed to the creation of Alexandria was a young surveyor who initially made a sketch of the shoreline of the Potomac River where there was an interest in establishing a town. That surveyor would later prepare two maps of what would become the city.
I’m sure some of you are ahead of me already. The surveyor was a young George Washington.
From the Market Square we walked to the Carlyle House, where two decisions were made that would influence Washington’s life.
The French and Indian War started in 1754, when an inexperienced 22-year-old Washington, commanding Virginia militiamen, launched a surprise attack on what he thought was a French patrol. At the time of the attack, there was no declaration of war between England and France. To make matter worse, it wasn’t a patrol he attacked but a diplomatic mission, and the diplomat was killed.
The French launched an attack of their own in response to the killing of their diplomat and handed Washington a crushing defeat at the Battle of Jumonville Glen.
In 1755, King George II sent Gen. Edward Braddock with two regiments of British regulars to fight in the war that Washington had started. Before long, Alexandria was a center of military activity, and Carlyle House was Braddock’s headquarters. It was here that Washington became Braddock’s aide-de-camp, cleaning the general’s uniform, running errands, delivering messages, whatever Braddock needed to be done — all so Washington could improve his military knowledge.
At Carlyle House, Braddock called together the governors of Virginia, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania to discuss his plans for an expedition to attack Fort Duquesne, at present-day Pittsburgh. It was the first of two decisions that would impact Washington’s life. The second? Braddock put forward the idea that the colonies should be taxed to pay for the war.
On April 20, 1755, Braddock left Carlyle House and started his expedition. He never made it to Fort Duquesne. On July 9, the French with their native allies surprised the British forces at the Monongahela River and Braddock was killed.
In the midst of the disaster, none of Braddock’s officers took charge as the army was being slaughtered around them. It was at this moment that Washington stepped up and took command. Even though he had two horses shot out from under him, Washington rallied the troops and successfully fought his way out of the French trap with what remained of Braddock’s army.
For his actions, he was made a colonel in command of the Virginia militia.
The tax idea discussed at Carlyle house would play a role in Washington’s life at a later date.
From Carlyle House we passed by Wise’s Tavern, supposedly the place where Washington was publicly introduced as president of the United States for the first time, and then we preceded to the home of Henry “Light Horse Harry” Lee.
Lee was one of Washington’s cavalry commanders during the revolution and played a major role in the fighting in the southern colonies. He was also a good friend to Washington and supported the general/president fiercely throughout his lifetime.
It was Lee who wrote the words in Washington’s eulogy that we all know: “First in war, first in peace, first in the hearts of his countrymen.” But that’s not the full quote, the rest goes, “He was second to none in the humble and endearing scenes of private life; pious, just, humane, temperate and sincere; uniform, dignified and commanding, his example was as edifying to all around him, as were the effects of that example lasting.”
Lee would go on to be elected governor of Virginia. Lee County, Virginia, is named for him, and he was also the father of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general.
From the Lee home we went to church, Christ Church to be exact. This is where Washington attended services.
We met Jane Baird, who gave us some of the history of the church. Initially the pews were box pews and a two-tier pulpit was situated on the north side of the sanctuary. In the mid 19th century, stoves were put in the back of the church and the box pews were converted to the slips that are in use today. During a renovation later that century, the original pulpit was replaced by the current wine-glass pulpit.
Washington’s box is still there and had a small plaque marking it. However, he is not the only famous person who attended church there. Robert E. Lee also attended church there, and his box is also marked. President Franklin Roosevelt, his wife, Eleanor, and Winston Churchill also attended services there.
It was getting close to lunch time, so we left the church and headed in the direction of Gadsby’s Tavern. It was here that Washington twice attended an annual “Birthnight Ball” held in his honor. I say twice because the calendar was changed early in Washington’s life. As a result of this he had two birthdays, and he celebrated both of them.
Washington frequently visited Gadsby’s Tavern. In fact, he is one of five presidents who ate there. The others are John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe. Jefferson even had his inaugural ball upstairs.
At one time the tavern was scheduled to be torn down, but the American Legion stepped in and saved it as a historical landmark. You can still eat there today.
I had ale-battered codfish with onion rings and potato wedges with banana bread pudding for dessert.
It seems I have run out of time and space, so the afternoon trip to Mount Vernon will have to wait for a later date. Sorry about that.