When I signed up for the American Battlefield Trust convention at Chantilly, Virginia, in 2020, I selected the tour of Harpers Ferry for the final day. However, a two-year delay thanks to COVID-19 resulted in that tour being canceled. In its place, I selected a tour of the Manassas Battlefield Park.
This tour would be an overview of First and Second Manassas, hitting some of the high spots of the battles like the Stone Bridge, Matthews Hill and the Henry House in the morning for First Manassas and Chinn Ridge in the afternoon for Second Manassas.
There were tours earlier in the week that went into greater detail on the battles, spending the day concentrating on an individual fight rather than both. But the problem with an American Battlefield Trust convention is that there are so many great tours to choose from that sacrifices sometimes have to be made.
I picked the Manassas Battlefield tour over an Antietam Battlefield tour because the 3rd Tennessee Infantry Regiment with its Sullivan County Company fought at First Manassas, and I wanted to see and walk the ground where they fought.
One of the fun things about the tour was some of the trivia and fun facts you pick up during the day, and I thought I would pass along a few of them here.
Stonewall Jackson’s monument
When you visit battlefield parks like Gettysburg or Chickamauga, the monuments there are placed to mark an actual location of a regiment, battery, headquarters or the place where a general or prominent officer died.
In the case of Jackson, he is in the wrong place. He made have ridden by that spot after the battle was over, but during the fighting he would have been within a few yards of the Federal position and in the line of fire of his own guns. Jackson’s monument was placed in a prominent position overlooking the park for the reputation he earned there and not from where he commanded.
The Stone Bridge
The first place we stopped when we headed to the battlefield was the Stone Bridge, which played a key role very early in the battle — and an even bigger role in our readers’ “you fight the battle” series the Times News did earlier in the year.
The bridge is still there today, but it’s not all original. Prior to abandoning the Manassas area, Confederate troops blew up the original bridge in March 1862. The current structure dates to 1884.
Vandalism then and now
Sadly, vandalism of monuments is always a problem at our parks. But in the case of Manassas, monuments were being vandalized before the war was over.
Col. Francis S. Bartow was killed in the Battle of First Manassas while leading the 7th Georgia Infantry in a counterattack. Six weeks after the battle, the men of Bartow’s brigade commemorated their fallen leader, dedicating a stone shaft on the spot where he fell. It was possibly the first monument erected on any Civil War battlefield. It was stolen, some say by Federal soldiers, in 1862.
The marker that is there today was erected in 1936. But if you look at the bottom of the nearby tree, you can find the base of the original monument.
Later in the day we were shown some modern-day vandalism by park ranger Anthony Trusso.
Trusso showed us one of the park’s cannons that had actually seen action. In fact, it had battle damage on it where it was hit by a shell. He told us how the West Point cadets put plaques on any of the cannons that had actually been used in battle. He then pointed us to a ragged spot that looked like the paint had been chipped off. Someone had stolen the plaque from the gun.
Full battery
Almost every Civil War park has at least one cannon sitting somewhere. But Manassas Battlefield Park has a full battery on exhibit, limber and caissons as well as the guns, all in their proper positions to give the visitor a better idea of how the artillery worked.
Navy guns at a land battle
During the morning tour, we were standing by a row of cannons when Historian Rob Orrison, who was leading the tour, pointed out two odd-looking cannons at the end of the row. They were Union navy cannons.
At the start of the war, the 71st New York State Militia was one of the first regiments to arrive in Washington and received immediate orders from Gen. Winfield Scott to guard the Washington Navy Yard. In recognition of their service, Capt. John Dahlgren, U.S.N., presented the regiment with a pair of 12-pound boat howitzers that were assigned to Company I, led by Capt. Augustus V.H. Ellis, who drilled the men incessantly in their use.
As the Union army marched toward Manassas Junction, Company I wheeled the howitzers by hand approximately 30 miles from the Navy Yard. Each soldier of the company carried two rounds of ammunition — an extra 24 pounds per man. The guns rendered effective service on Matthews Hill alongside the Rhode Island battery but were abandoned and captured in the confusion of the retreat that afternoon.
Daniel Webster’s son died in the Battle of Second Manassas
Daniel Webster, the famous lawyer and statesman who represented New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the U.S. Congress, argued more than 200 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and served as secretary of state under three presidents, had a son, Fletcher, who was colonel of the 12th Massachusetts Volunteers. Col. Fletcher Webster fell in battle on Aug 30, 1862, leading the 12th Massachusetts Volunteers in an effort to repulse the Confederate counterattack by Gen. James Longstreet on Chinn Ridge during the Battle of Second Manassas. His men placed a stone in his memory near where he fell, and it is still there today.
I could keep going, but I’m out of time and space. If you would like to learn fun history facts like these, take a trip to one of our local, state or national historic sites. It’s time well spent.