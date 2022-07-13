The first place the tour stopped when we headed to the Manassas Battlefield was the Stone Bridge that played a key role very early in the battle. — and an even bigger role in our reader’s ‘you fight the battle’ series the Times News did earlier in the year. The bridge is still there today, but it’s not all original. Prior to abandoning the Manassas area, Confederate troops blew up the original bridge in March 1862. The current structure dates to 1884.